Funeral Service for Loran Charles Carr, age 80 years, a resident of Wild Tamarind Drive who passed peacefully on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at his residence will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.at Central Gospel Chapel, Dowdeswell Street. Officiating will be Elder William R. Knowles Sr. Interment will be in the Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Gladstone Road.

.

Left to cherish him is his wife: Cheryl Carr; children: Chelon (Andre) Carr-Newbold and Duane (Samantha) Carr; Sister: Dorothy Hoyte; grandchildren: Rachael, Leah, Chace, Lauren and Christian Carr and Hannah Newbold; sisters-in-law: Joan Carr and Dianne Knowles; brothers-in-law: Mychal (Julie) and Andy (Dawn) Thompson; nieces: Patricia Burke, Claudia,Charmaine and AprilCarr, Nadia and Simone Hoyte, Coleen Thompson, Kim (Michael) Winkler, and Kariel, Kori and Simone Thompson; nephews: Mark (Shirlee) and Loran Carr, Giovanni Francis, Shayne (Anastasia), Ryan (Patricia) and Krys (Shameca) Knowles and Sean, Mychel, Klay, Trayce (Jillian), Kimo (Karian) and Marcus Thompson; grandnieces: Demi (Nolan) Cancino and Yasmine, Selena and Riana Knowles; grandnephews: Krys “K.J.” and Reis Knowles and Evan, Quincy, Luke and Riley Winkler; and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Relatives and Friends may pay their last respects at Butlers’ Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Ernest and York Streets, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 from 10:30a.m. until 2:30p.m.

Current Emergency COVID-19 regulations are in effect.

Social Distancing and Face Masks may be enforced.