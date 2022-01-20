Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited

DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

EVANGELIST LORENE DAWKINS-DEVEAUX, age 82 years of #468 Grenfell Ave., Freeport, Grand Bahama died at her residence on Saturday, January 15, 2021.

She is survived by her Daughter: Flaudell Deveaux, Virgel Dawkins, Andria Deveaux, Sheo Adderley and Aspene Hart; Son: Stephen Deveaux; Sisters: Mordell Wells, Alice Mae Rolle, Rosanna Dawkins, Heaster Dawkins, Zyria and Mazel; numerous Nieces, Nephews and a host of other Relatives and Friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.