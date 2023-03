Funeral Service for Loretta Forbes-Davis, age 93 of Bullock’s Harbour, Berry Islands who died on Wednesday, March 1st, 2023, will be held on Friday, March 17th, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Bartholomew’s Anglican Church by the Sea, Bullock’s Harbour, Berry Islands. Officiating will be Rev’d Fr. Don L. Haynes. Interment will follow in Seaview Memorial Park, Bullock’s Harbour, Berry Islands.

LORETTA ELIZABETH DAVIS is survived by NEPHEWS: Bazel Swain, James Swain, Luke Swain, Latorio Swain, Lloyd Greene, Carlton George, Jason Bain; NIECES: Iris Williams, Beaulahmae Greene, Celcia Greene, Janet Greene, Kimberley Greene, Theressa Smith, Carla Heild, Patsy Swain, Karrin Hunt; GRAND NIECES: Carla Heild, Joy Rahming, Sonia Knowles, Joyann Lawrence-Mott, Teddy Lewis, Mary Knowles, Nadia Rolle, Patrice Simms, Natalya Simms, Alferniece Stubbs; GRAND NEPHEWS: Nicholas Darville, Neville Knowles, Hector Knowles Jr, Bradley Knowles, Garvin Knowles, Vance and Lindo Mott, Alfred Simms, Hosea Simms, Cruz Simms, David Simms; GREAT GRAND NIECES: Holly Knowles, Latice Knowles, Tempest Knowles, Davier Knowles, Alicia Rolle-Nesbitt, Fredrica Rolle, Chantavia Mott, Chavantae Mott, Shekera Major, Terrell Lawrence, Shakira Rolle; GREAT GRAND NEPHEWS: Carl Knowles, Neville Knowles Jr, Marcus Knowles, Javan Mott, Jordan Mott, Aaron Knowles, Mario Knowles, Jakyle Barry, James Barry, Dominique Neely, Lorenzo Rolle, Aidan Rolle, Frederick Rolle, Teko & Meko Knowles, Nicholas Darville, Sascha Akari Lewis, Macneil Albury Jr. & Dominique Williams; COUSINS: Harrison Gaitor, Marion Gaitor, Harold Gaitor, Christine Gaitor, Meltina Heild, Charles Heild, Amanda Heild, Victoria Heild, Charlestina Heild; GREAT-GREAT GRAND NIECES AND NEPHEWS: Ericsson, Errinique and Errinae Brennen, Chase and Arius Penn, Skye, Neville III, Varrie, Kyla and Layla Knowles, Samia and Natassia Bethel, Azara and Zayir Knowles, Darius, Destyn and Dallice Nesbitt, Nylah-Jade Styles, Keishaun Rolle, Stephan and Stephunqiue Major, Kearra Newton, Riley Rolle, Evelyn and Granville Williams, Natasha Russell, Nelly Boyd, Letina McIntosh, Everett and Santo Williams. Host of other relatives and friends including: St Bartholomew Church family, Henrylee Butler and family, Stephanie Bethel and family, Moore’s Island community, Lillymae Rolle and family, Vernetta Rolle and family, entire Berry island community.

Friends may pay their last respects at East Sunrise Mortuary #183 Baillou Hill Road & Cordeaux Avenue from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. There will be no viewing at the church.

Please visit our website: www.eastsunrisemortuary.com to share your memories and condolences with family and friends.