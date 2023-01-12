Funeral Service for the late Lorinda Edoris Smith née Major, affectionately known as L. Smith aged 89of Tall Pines, Gladstone Road and formerly of Berry’s, Long Island will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday 14th January, 2023 at Christ the King Anglican Church, Ridgeland Park West. Officiating will be Archdeacon Dwight H.L. Rolle assisted by The Rev’d Desiree Johnson, Canon Kirkley Sands and Fr. John Kabiga. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens & Mausoleums, JFK Drive and Gladstone Road.

Lorinda was preceded in death by her Husband: Fred Smith and her Son: Joachim Jonathan Smith.

She will be lovingly remembered by her Children: Velina Jennifer Wüst, Celpha Christine Sands, Joash Solomon Smith, Delcita Elizabeth Austin, Judith Edoris Cooper and Julian Anthony Whitney Smith; Sons-in-law: Peter Wüst, Canon Kirkley Sands, Nikita Austin and Francisco Cooper; Grandchildren: Andrea Christopher and Melanie Christine Wüst, Arvé Celeste and Aimee Alexa Celpha Cooper; Brother: Lincoln Major; Stepson: Fred Smith Jr.; Step grandchildren: Tonia, Kirk, Peggy and Karen Sands, Bridget and Clement Chigbo; Brothers-in-law: Rev’d Howard T.G Smith and Ernest Smith; Sisters-in law: Felicia Major, Julia Smith, Sarah Smith, Patricia Smith and Angela Smith; Numerous nieces and nephews: Rev’d Paulette Cartwright, Elkanah Major, the family of the Late Ceolah Turnquest, Carmelita Treco, Toinette Major, Julie Bullard, Jacqueline Burrows, Jocelyn Riviera, Val Major, Eurydice Wallace, Sandra Kincaid, Leslie Dean, Rodger Dean, Collin Dean, Edward Dean, Lorinda Lovette, Henrietta Major, Iris Major, Walter, Cedrick and Benjamin Major, Quincey Fisher, Candice Rolle, Katrece Sweeting, Kevin, Kennon, Ashwood and Lester Darville, Wanda and Gail Darville, Wendy Smith, Douglas, Doris and Sandra Major, Olamae, Patti, Amanda, Ernesta Smith, Albertha Farquharson, Shannon Cooper, Tina Hepburn, Ian Smith, Shandia Smith, Diane People, Theresa Coffee and Brenda Smith, Elkanah Major, Tyrone Smith, Don, Glen and Conrad Smith, Allan and Aldrin Smith; Godson: Rudy Pratt; Cousins: Mrytle Darville and family, Lottie Davis and family, Aubrey Major and family, Majorie Kemp and family, Lillian Darville and family and the surviving relatives of the Late Gerald Major; Other Relatives and Friends: Cassandra Cooper and family, Thelma Rolle and family, Betty and Revis Stubbs and family, Deacon Flo Williams, Bishop Laish Boyd and Joann Boyd, The Very Rev’d Patrick Adderley and Astrid Adderley, Archdeacon Dwight Rolle and Rochelle Rolle, Fr. DeAngelo Bowe and Tennessee Bowe, Fr. John Kabiga and Lois Kabiga, Archdeacon Mark Lindsey-Fox and Mildred Fox, The Rev’d Fr. Roderick Bain and Yvette Bain, Archdeacon I. Ranfurly Brown and Olga Brown, Archdeacon Hugh Bartlett Jr. and Jillian Bartlett, Archdeacon Kingsley Knowles and Sandra Knowles, Fr. Dr. Mario Conliffe and family, Marie Cooper and family, Kyle Darville and family, Monique Adderley and family, Edrya Wells and family, Ruth and Kingsley Robinson and family, Callan Miller and family, Roger Brown and family, Robert “Bobby” Farrington and family, Daniel Smith and family, Gordon Wells, Tommy Turnquest and family, Norma Newton and family, Delores Miller and family, Hugh and Perky O’Brien and family, Merlease Bethell and family, Melverna Wong and family, Dwayne and Daphne Mortimer and family, Tammy Prince and family, Irva Lockhart and family, Indira Rolle and family, Naja Saunders and family, Leesa Coakley and family, Shanda Farrington and family, Todd Beneby and family, Lisa Young and family, Lothario Wells, Dellareese Worrel and family, Rosemary Braynen and family, Anna Young and family, The family of the Late Jesse and Martha Dean, Lydia Bullard and family, Vaughn and Sheila Culmer and family, Bethseba Deveaux and family, Nikolai and Nirvanna Sawyer and family, Anya Sturrup and family, Gweneth Saunders and family, Anthony Martinborough and family, Faustina and Sharon Albury, Tanya Lundy and family, Ruth Fawkes and family, Kathyrn Cartwright and family, Eugeni Johnson and family, Randoll Beneby, Francis Jones, Princess Margaret Emmanuel, Joann Ferguson, Brian Brown and family, Ryan Bastian and family, Osriea Gordon and family, Lottie Rahming and family, Jackie Wilson, Latoya Simmons, Kerry Higgs and family, Sheryl Sands, Shannal Jones and family, Raenette Johnson and family, Dwight Dorsett and family, Tina Sweeting and family, Mishlette Williams and family, Bibi Clare and family, Marco Chea and family, LaGloria Knowles and family, Lynette Smith and family, Marva Bullard and family, Pearl Adderley and family, Nora Newbold and family, Ethalee Gibson and family, Cheryl Bastian, Linda Williams, Norma Major, Vanessa Coleby, Patty Bain, Yvonne Williams and family, Willamenia Thurston and family, Juliette Fraser and family, Lamar Cargill, Eugene Horton and family, Vernita Lopez and family, The Parish families of Christ the King, The Church of the Most Holy Trinity and St. Anne’s Anglican Church, The Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Company (Bahamas) Limited, Maillis and Maillis Law Firm, Wellington Woods and Associates, and The Tall Pine Colony Neighborhood, The family of the Late Levada Horton, The family of the Late Berthamae Pyfrom, The Deveauxs, Sturrups, McKenzies, Woodsides, Rahmings, Pandora Storr and Mrs. Floramae Pratt, The entire Cactus Avenue: The Halls, Halberts, Storrs, McDonalds and the entire Jessie Darville Porch Crew; Special thanks to: Moline Belmont-Renna, Camillia Bailey-Knowles, Luisiane Cherfrere, EMS technicians: Johnson, Braynen and Rolle, Dr. Williams-Robinson, Dr. Nadia Gilbert, Jan Martin, R.N.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Friday 13th January, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

There will be NO viewing at the church