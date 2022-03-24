Lorraine Prescola Bastian, 77 yrs., a resident of #32 Premiere Ave., Blue Hill Heights & formerly of Victoria Point, Mangrove Cay, South Andros, died at her residence on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

She is survived by her 2 daughters: Harriet Deveaux-Mrche & Yvonne Coakley; 6 sons: Christopher Smith, Dwayne, Collin, Gifford, Sean & Mark Deveaux; numerous grand & great grandchildren; 5 sisters: Elaine Johnson, Janice Bastian, Esther Turnquest, Preola Rolle & Beth Hinsey; 1 brother: Wilfred Bastian; numerous nieces & nephews & a host of other relatives & friends.