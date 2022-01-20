Funeral Service

Funeral Service for Louella Jane “Suzybelle” Gardiner Prescod, age 82 years, a resident of Governor’s Harbour, Eleuthera, will be held at 10am on Saturday January 22nd, 2022 at Wesley Methodist Church, Governors Harbour, Eleuthera. Officiating will be Rev. Carla R. Culmer, assisted by Deacon Roderick Pinder III and Bishop Theophilus Rolle. Interment will follow in Governor’s Harbour Public Cemetery.

Left with broken but always loving hearts are Her Children: Sonja Gardiner, Don Conover, Joann & Dwight Cambridge, Emeline Prescod, Morine Prescod & Scorpio Evans, Dora & John Stephens and Gregory Prescod Jr; Step children: Judy Albury, Lindsey & Monty Prescod and Dedrie Prescott; Grandchildren: David & Harriette, Andrey, Evan & Maria, Romeo, Harold & Alastacia, Densil, Nathan, Dario, Dakita, Luella, Reshad & N’Quell Gardiner, Rana & McArthur Charlton, Nickita, Robert, Catrina, Gabriella & Courtney Prescod, Ashara, Jamila & Jafari Stephens, Zena & Keith Joy, Jammal, Adaphiline & Logan Scavella, Alexis & Levaldo Fernander, Christopher & Ashey Darling, Zephaniah Cambridge, Darren & Rasha Pennerman, Anya Clarke, Lanique Morris, Tiffany & Deron McKenzie, Anthea Thompson, Don Jr & Rashea Conover, Elrick Rolle and Carlos Kelly; 68 Great grandchildren; 2 Great great -grandchildren; 3 Sisters: Marguerite Trotman, Janet Brown & Lillymae Maycock; 2 Brothers: Millard, & Edgar Gardiner; Adopted Children: Elva Nixon, Patricia Bethel, Judy & Beryl Sands, Lonnie Rolle, Bridgette Musgrove, Kevin Johnson, Alpheus Kemp, Katie Culmer, Elizabeth & Marco Stubbs, Wonda Petty, Glen Scavella, Barbara Adderley, Sabrina Sweeting, Richard Rolle Jr. Lukie & Shenique Smith, Katrea Saunders, Lynette Cox, Jenell Culmer & Shelly Mason;

God children: Linda Thompson & Kurby Pinder; 22 Nieces: Gaye Johnson, Viola “Pinkie” & Anishka Maycock, Madeline Dean, Valencia Curtis, Toni, Telesene & Phyllis Thompson, Karen, Gertrude, Lisa, Janice, Stacia, Bess, Alma, Dianna, Ester & Verda Gardiner, Geneal Sweeting, Cynthia Mckenzie, Veronica Mckinney Judy Howell Fredricka & Joan Trotman; 13 Nephews: Philip & Gregory Maycock, Oswald, Charles, Vincent, Simeon, Brent, Tyrone, Michael, Carlton & Juan Gardiner, Kenroy Thompson, Mark Brown and Teran Davis; Relat ives: Families of the late: Leola Bethel, David Mcklewhite, John, James & Peter Sands, George Bethel, Florence Brown(Ocala Fla.) , Elizabeth & Louise Petty, Cousin Di & Doris Johnson (James Cistern) Arlington Johnson Sr. & family, Sheila Knowles & family, Viona Smith & family, Charlimae Forbes & family, Jonathan Deveaux & family, Levinia Johnson & family, Ian & Karen Goodfellow & family, Audley Fraser & Family, David Lmauriston, Nelson Thelusma and Monedelus Ferdilus; Friends: The faimilies of: Agnes Bethel, Veronica Sands, Diane Farrington, Paul Simmons, Emily Petty, Debbie Deal, Dorothy Rahming, Berthenia Knowles, Sandra Young, Charmaine Thomas, Bernice Rolle, Minerva Bethel, Janet Burrows, The Gaitor, Fernander, Pinder, Gierszewski and Burrows family, Lavern Conover, Helena Gardiner, Gloria Clarke & family, Jenny Archer & family, Patricia Munnings, Marie Griffin, Faye Delancy, Betty Miller, Andrea Sweeting & family, Herb Mackey, Julian Nathan, Philip Stubbs, Dannieann Major, Deneque Munnings, Deborah Moxey-Rolle, Sonia Pinder, Debbie Archer, Karen Delancy, Bishop Theophilus Rolle & family, Rev. William “Bill” Higgs & family, Rev. Carla Culmer ,Rev. Philip Stubbs & Family, Wesley Methodist Church Governor’s Harbour, St . Michael’s Methodist Church, Oasis of Love Church, and many more too numerous to mention. WITH ALL THE LOVE AND CARE OF HER FAMILY, THERE‘S A GOD WHO LOVES HER MORE. SLEEP ON MOMMA, WE LOVE YOU FOREVER.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Ltd, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, on Thursday, from 12noon to 5pm and on Friday at the church in Governors Harbour, Eleuthera. from 12pm-6pm.