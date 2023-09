Less than a minute

Louis Ashwell “Smooth, Bagger Lou” Berry, 62 yrs., a resident of Walnut Street, Pinewood Gardens, died at his residence on Monday, September 11, 2023.

He is survived by his 3 sisters: Brenda Berry, Antoinette Bonaby, Margaret Berry-Porter; 1 brother: Andrew Berry Scavella; 1 uncle: Clifton Scavella; numerous nieces & nephews & a host of other relatives & friends.