Louise Rolle Wright

DEATH NOTICE

Louise Rolle wright age 83 years of Coopers Town, Abaco died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Sunday, March 6th, 2022

She is survived by her husband: Joseph Wright, Three daughters Yvette Cooper, Vertil Pinder, Elda Humes Two sons Clive and Shawn Wright, one brother Rev. George Rolle of West Palm Beach Florida two sisters Orlean Rolle and Shirley Kemp and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

