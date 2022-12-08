Lourdes Limcaco Tolentino Percentie passed away at the age of 63 on Saturday November 26, 2022 in Lake Worth, FL. She was born in Manila, Philippines on February 8, 1959. In 1970, she moved with her family from the Philippines to the Boston, Massachusetts area. She attended Duke and Northeastern Universities for undergraduate education, furthered her education at George Washington and George Mason Universities in pursuit of a graduate business degree, and received a Master’s in Management of Technology from MIT in 1999.

A longtime resident of Freeport, Bahamas, she is credited as being one of the IT pioneers

on Grand Bahama when the Computer Service and Training computer school (CST) was

opened. Most government officials, the Grand Bahama Port Authority, and private

businesses on the island got their initial personal computer training at CST. Silently, Lourdes

assisted and played a fundamental role in the operations of charities on Grand Bahama,

especially the Northern Bahamas Council for Disability.

After graduating from MIT, she continued her entrepreneurial career with a Japanese

software localization startup Boston Investek.

In 2002, she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and a poor prognosis of survival. The

disease resulted in her being severely disabled with limited movement. Despite the pain and

suffering, Lourdes did her very best to maintain her obligations on Grand Bahama but was

ultimately forced to relocate permanently back to the United States as treatment and

medicines were inadequate or unavailable in the Bahamas. Being disabled, Lourdes

dedicated the last several years of her life assisting international charities. However, her main charity was the Parkinson Foundation where efforts are being made to find a cure or treatment for Parkinson’s Disease.

She will be remembered for her willingness to help others, her faith and optimism through

adversity, and her tenacity and will.

She is survived by her husband Dr. Leatendore Percentie, son Ferdinand and daughter Amelia, her father Dr. Felipe Tolentino and mother (predeceased) Flora Limcaco Tolentino, brothers Philip Tolentino and wife Karen Hulbert, Michael Tolentino and wife Agnes Tolentino, brothers-in-law Johnny Percentie and wife Ila Percentie, Humphrey Percentie, Elvis Percentie Sr. Martin Percentie. Sister-in-laws Paulette Ferguson, Barbara-Jean Percentie, Valerie Percentie, Nancy Percentie, Karen Catalyn, Juanita Percentie Numerous nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives especially the Percentie Clan of Harbour Island, the descendants of the original Percentie family (all predeceased) Herman, Henty, Duke, Anthony, Humphrey, Anna and Olga, her California family, the Philippines family that are too numerous to mention. Special mention of the honorary adoption of Pastor Dr. Matheo Smith of Nassau and Carolyn Moss of Eight Mile Rock and the Grand Bahama community. In lieu of flowers, well-wishers are directed to make donations to the Parkinson Foundation.

The viewing will be held on Friday December 9 from 5pm – 8pm. The funeral service will be held on Saturday December 10th, 11am at Heath Funeral Chapel & Crematory in Lakeland, FL. Officiating will be Pastor Omar Nicholson of New York and Pastor Dr. Matheo Smith of Nassau.