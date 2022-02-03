Funeral service for Lovena Pandora Storr, affectionately called “Pansy”, 83 yrs., a resident of Eneas Jumper Corner, will be held at Zion Baptist Church, East and Shirley Streets, on Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 at 11 a.,. Officiating will be the Rev. T. G. Morrison assisted by Rev. Ulric V. Smith and other Ministers. Interment will follow in the Western Cemetery, Nassau Street.

Left to cherish her memories are:

Children: Kandies Smith (Joel), Troy Smith (Jill), Garnell Sheppard (Andre)

Grand Children: Peietro Deshannon Smith (Jerelyn), Joel Jamal Smith, Latoya Smith, Latasha Major (Theo), Justin and Johnathan Sheppard

Great Grandchildren: Peietro and Channing Smith, Logan Major

Brothers: Henry F Storr, Charles Storr (Jayne) of London and sister: Coral Williams

Aunt: Maude Storr and daughter Carol of Ft Lauderdale

Nieces/Nephews and their families: Stephen Storr (Yvonne), Kim Storr, Sandy Hall, Alexander Storr (Nadia), Nathalie Williams, Charlene Deveaux (Kendal), Linda Bourne (Barrington), Lisa Richardson (Rick)

Cousins: Patsy Johnson, Eileen Storr, James, Leroy, and Theophilus Storr, Bernard Storr and family (San Salvador), The Fernander family (San Salvador), Nechia McIntosh (Sidney) and family, Rev T. G. Morrison (Royanne), Osbourne Pintard, Edward Lockhart, Mazie Poitier, Claudine Joffre (Cyril), Mary Storr and family.

God Daughter: Sandra­­­­ Christie

Care givers: Terrel Donaldson & Janet Johnson

Eneas Jumper Corner Family: Janet Swan, Wayde Swan (Dominique) and family, Caliope Bootle (Dwight), Ethlee Lockhart and family, Thelma Walks and family, Tonya Strachan (Otis) and family, Gina Baptiste (Robert), Ellen Strachan and family, The Murphy Family, Sonny, Shawn, Barry, Richard “Ty”, Laura Rolle, Doyle Bethel and family.

Other Relatives and Friends: Evangelist Fredricka Miller and family, Gwendolyn Johnson (George), Eleanor Smith, Pam Duncanson, Ruth and Eva Smith, Burke Smith and family, Rhonda Culmer and family, Nicole Taylor and family, Ronnie Rolle and family, Rose Gilbert, Shirley Collie, Creola Taylor, Eloise Rolle, Anne Johnson, Anthony Smith, Sheppard family, Beverly Smith and family, Sabrina Bain and family, Thelma Thompson, May Larimore-Johnson, Angela Cartwright and family, Celeste and Vaughn Deveaux, Latricia Coakley, Eleuthera Community family, San Salvador Community family, Ragged Island Community family, The Staniel Cay, Exuma Community;

Dr. Nicholas Fox and staff (Medi Center), Dr. Marvin Smith, Dr. Janell Brown, Dr. Judith Hall, Nurse Lillian Charlton, medical team and staff of PMH Accident and Emergency.

Zion Baptist Church Friends and Family, Ministerial Team and Spouses: Reverends: Sheila Strachan (Godfrey), Ulric Smith (Bonnie), Anthony Sampson (Michelle), Clothie Lockhart, Yelverton Cox (Jenny), Dwayne Williams (Daphne), Walton Winters (Cyprianna), Leon Johnson (Venera), Leon Wilson (Evangelist Ramona), Carolyn Rolle (Deacon John), Lincoln Deal (Mildred), Freddie Mckenzie (Josephine), Sherlyn Hall (Antoinnette).

Deacons: Ella Johnson, Loraine Moss, Frank Carey, Sheldon Johnson, Eric Smith, Milton Russell, and Evangelist Beth Stuart.

Eugenia Thurston and family, Captain Fernley Palmer, Ruth and Morgan Turnquest, Bursel Clarke, Laura Knowles, Betty Hanna, Pearl Baker and Family, Paul Adderley, Christopher and Indira Wright and The Children’s Ministry, The Youth Ministry, The Senior’s Christmas Caroling Ministry, The Sunday School Ministry.

For those names we have inadvertently forgotten to mention, please know that it is not intentional as we have been overwhelmed during this time of sorrow. May God bestow his blessing upon each of you is our prayer.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-5:00 p.m.on Tuesday.