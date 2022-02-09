Low incomes not keeping up with skyrocketing food costs

The $200 that Melissa Johnson spends in the food store at the end of every month isn’t enough for her and her two children, she said.

Johnson, 39, who lives on Augusta Street, said yesterday that she’s doing her best to survive as food prices skyrocket.

“It’s been rough, but we’ve managed to make it,” said as her school-aged nephew and niece played inside the home.

“I work for the government. I get pay every other month. The cost of living is very high. Going to the food store and buying your stuff, you have to try to budget what you have.

“I normally spend $200 and I go at the end of every month.”

“Does the grocery last?” The Guardian asked.

She replied, “It doesn’t last for me. The children eat a lot and with the pandemic, they were eating a lot more.

“Then they go to school only two days out of the week so you have to find money for them for breakfast.”

Food prices have increased globally due to disruptions in the global supply chain and other factors.

A recent study by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization showed that food prices in January 2022 for sugar, meat, dairy, vegetable oil, and cereal were all up compared to December 2021.

Johnson said the addition of value-added tax (VAT) on grocery items is a major factor in her budget.

“Before you go to the food store you have to make sure you have the VAT added so that to know how much your bill will be,” she said.

Augusta Street, in the historic Bain Town community, was teeming with activity yesterday.

School-aged children roamed the streets at 11 a.m., looking for adventure. Some rode bikes, others sat outside in the shade with friends.

The Ministry of Education resumed hybrid learning last month and Minister of Education Glenys Hanna-Martin said a return to full face-to-face learning is expected this week.

Philmore Hall, 79, was busy cleaning his home yesterday.

Retired and living in a government complex for senior citizens, Hall said he is living off of his small pension.

“You have to know enough financial mathematics to do with your income what Christ did with the five loaves and three fishes because it is extremely hard,” he said.

He added, “I have to make do with those things because by the time BPL comes in, water corporation comes in, cable comes in and telephone … by the time you’re finished doing that you have enough to get The Guardian and go read it. There’s nothing left.”

Hall said the pandemic and the addition of VAT on breadbasket items, a controversial move taken by the new Davis administration, hit him hard.

On Monday, Super Value’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Debra Symonette yesterday urged Bahamians to budget their money and brace for price increases on grocery items.

Symonette explained that Super Value’s suppliers are increasing their prices every day, forcing the food store chain to pass the cost on to the consumer.

“We’ve tried our best to hold off on price hikes as best we could for as long as we could by buying ahead at the lower prices but, once these supplies have been depleted, we’re going to have to pass on the higher prices that are being passed on to us,” she said.

When asked his thoughts on the warning, Hall said, “Get your clothes clean up and go to church and see if you can get a comforting word there. There’s nothing you can do.”

Hall said he spends about $150 a week in the food store.

While he tries to buy what healthy food items he can, Hall said he only purchases the things he knows he needs.

He said he also took advantage of the government’s food distribution program when it was active.

The National Food Distribution Task Force was launched in 2020 to assist families struggling to survive during the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It provided assistance for more than 70 weeks at a price tag of at least $54 million.

At one point, at least 57,000 households were depending on the task force.

Hall said that after spending money on bills and giving what you can to the church, “You’re broke”.

“You’re living in a state of being broke,” he said.

“But you thank God that in our society that people are always willing to help a cause like feeding people. They have feeding programs. Wherever you hear of feeding programs, run to it.

“Here in Bain Town, we call this the bottom because it is at the very bottom of the economic poll.”

He added, “You learn to how to economize on your food. The potcake dog just have to suffer cause you don’t have nothing left over for him.”

Lee Rolle, 56, another resident of Augusta Street, said he lost his job after the hotel he worked in, Melia Nassau Beach, closed during the pandemic.

“I had to turn to other things to make money like clean cars, do yard work and that’s how I do it,” he said.

Rolle said he was shocked when he went to the food store recently and his handful of items totaled $80.

“Once upon a time $100 could get you a trolly full of things with change,” he said.

“Not now.”

For Altario Munroe, 40, who was released from prison four days ago, adjusting to life on the outside has been challenging.

Munroe, who said he was imprisoned for three years, said he is surviving with the help of family and friends.

He said he’s looking for work but lamented that the cost of living is so high.

“Everything is hard out here but I’m holding firm,” he said.