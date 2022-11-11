Low insurance penetration concerns resurface with Nicole

Concerns regarding the underinsured have resurfaced again with the threat of Tropical Storm Nicole this week, with Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce President James Carey lamenting the low take up of insurance among small businesses on the island.

Nicole strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane while over Grand Bahama on Wednesday, but did not cause any significant damage.

Just last week, Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Bo Li raised concern about generally low insurance penetration in Caribbean nations, that are among the highest at risk for climate disasters.

That was before Tropical Storm Nicole quickly developed in the Atlantic and threatened Abaco and Grand Bahama, which just three years ago experienced devastating losses from Hurricane Dorian.

Carey, who ran Insurance

Management on Grand Bahama for 40 years before taking the helm at the chamber, said generally larger businesses ensure they are insured, but small businesses, which constitute a significant portion of the economy, do not.

“I think big businesses insure generally, they’re not the problem…Unfortunately there are a lot of small businesses, from what I can determine that still do not insure, because they look at the value as being reasonably small in terms of assets,” he said when asked if there were any lessons learnt by the business between Dorian and Nicole.

“And generally they just don’t gravitate toward getting insurance. What’s more concerning than that is homeowners don’t insure properly. If your home is damaged and you can’t complete repairs properly that is quite a setback. Usually a home is one’s biggest life investment.”

Li, who addressed the 59th Bi-Annual Meeting of the CARICOM Committee of Central Bank Governors, held at the Margaritaville Beach Resort last week, said insurance penetration in the Caribbean relative to climate-related damage is generally lower than in Latin America, due to the high upfront costs of the insurance products.

He called for cooperation between the private sector and the government to improve the level of insurance take up in regional countries.