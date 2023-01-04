LPIA delays caused by Miami air control hiccup 

Flight delays that plagued Lynden Pindling International Airport on Monday were caused by air traffic control issues at the Miami Air Route Traffic Control Center, according to a statement released yesterday by the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, which also revealed that Nassau air traffic controllers managed almost 700 flights that day.

The statement explained that Miami’s En Route Automation Modernization (ERAM) system was at the heart of the issue, as it is responsible for the operations of commercial flights over parts of The Bahamas and over Florida.

“Although the issue was resolved by late afternoon, it resulted in significant airline traffic congestion, flight delays and in some cases, missed flights and connections,” the statement said.

Director of Aviation Dr. Kenneth Romer added, “The delays came during the traditionally busy New Year’s Day holiday peak travel period, where Nassau air traffic controllers managed almost 700 flight movements at LPIA during this single day.

“We applaud all airport stakeholders for their invaluable contributions to traffic management, and apologize to international and domestic passengers for any disruption to their travel caused by the delays.”

There was the possibility of record numbers of visitors for the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays, but those numbers have yet to be finalized, Guardian Business understands.

President of the Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association Robert “Sandy” Sands told this paper just after Christmas that Christmas travel to The Bahamas was as anticipated, with only one flight cancellation, possibly due to winter storms in the US.

Sands also said that reservations and bookings continued to look strong for the upcoming New Year’s Day holiday.

The country’s tourism arrival numbers for the first quarter of 2023 are 11 percent ahead of where they were during 2019 – a record year for tourist arrivals – Acting Director General of the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Latia Duncombe said recently.

She added that this winter season would be the most important season that the country has seen, as the arrival numbers are “phenomenal”.

“When we look at our numbers compared to 2019 we’re seeing growth, growth in a magnificent way,” said Duncombe.