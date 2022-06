Lucille Colebrooke, 84 yrs., a resident of Step Street, Bamboo Ct., Fox Hill & formerly of Red Bays, Andros, died at her residence on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

She is survived by her 2 sons: Fredrick Wells & Pastor Cleveland D.X. Wells; 6 daughters: Albertha Russell, Christina Demeritte, Mae Miller, Maria Wells-Deveaux, Helen Demeritte & Tambley Russell; 1 sister: Sarah Jolly; numerous grandchildren, nieces & nephews & a host of other relatives & friends.