DEATH NOTICE

Lucson Paul, 26 yrs., a resident of Peter Street, died on Sunday, 30 July, 2023.

He is survived by his fiancé: Anisea Saunders; mother: Lakata Williams;: father: Lucson Polycarpe; stepmother: Barbara Polycarpe; 2 daughters: Shaniya & A’Shanti Paul; 3 sisters, 5 brothers, numerous aunts, uncles & a host of other relatives & friends.