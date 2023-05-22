Luxury car brand human resources chief and businessman to deliver UB commencement address

A University of The Bahamas (UB) alumnus, who serves as the chief human resources officer (CHRO) for Mercedes-Benz (North America), will deliver the UB Spring 2023 commencement address.

Lars Minns, a 1995 graduate, will share insights gained from his experiences and life lessons in a message intended to both inform and inspire grads to be resilient.

UB’s commencement ceremony, the final event in a week of graduation activities for New Providence, is scheduled for May 25 at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.

More than 500 graduands across nine schools and five colleges are members of the 2023 commencement class, having completed their programs in summer and fall 2022 and spring 2023 at the Oakes Field Campus and UB-North on Grand Bahama.

The Spring 2023 commencement theme is “Building Resilience Within Ourselves”. Events on New Providence begin on Monday, May 22, at 7 p.m., with a Baccalaureate Service at Trinity Methodist Church, followed by the Teachers Commissioning Ceremony on Tuesday, May 23, at 10 a.m. at the Kendal G.L. Isaacs Gymnasium.

On Wednesday, May 24, at 10 a.m., the Nurses Pinning Ceremony and the Awards Ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., respectively, at the Kendal G.L. Isaacs Gymnasium.

This year’s commencement events are official events of The Bahamas’ 50th anniversary of independence celebrations.

Minns’ message, according to university officials, serves an important purpose in connecting the aspirations and trajectory of graduates with the needs of society, particularly one that is still grappling with lingering challenges caused by crises and where there are myriad new opportunities.

As CHRO for Mercedes-Benz, North America, Minns is responsible for the luxury brand’s human resources (HR) in the United States and Canada. He joined the organization in March 2015 and currently leads the design, implementation, and execution of HR strategies that directly align with the company’s strategic objectives for sales, marketing, and distribution. Under his leadership, the organization is undergoing one of the largest transformations in the automotive industry in its pursuit to be the most desired electric luxury vehicle and automotive brand in North America.

Minns is a member of the Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank’s Human Capital Advisory Council; the Society HR Management’s Executive Council; Leadership Atlanta; and serves on the Board of Trustees for Mount Vernon Presbyterian School.

He earned an associate of arts (AA) degree from the former College of The Bahamas in 1995, and a bachelor of science (BSc) degree from Hampton University, Hampton, Virginia, in 1998.

UB-North

Businessman Franklyn Butler will deliver the Spring 2023 Commencement address at the UB-North commencement ceremony on Grand Bahama scheduled for June 1 at the Grand Lucayan resort.

Butler is president and CEO of Cable Bahamas, Ltd.; chairman and director of AML Foods Ltd; chairman and director of Be Aliv Ltd.; independent director of the Arawak Port Development Company Ltd.; and director of the Bahamas Property Fund.

He is considered a leading expert in corporate governance and succession planning in family businesses. For 13 years, he held the position of chairman of the Board of Milo B. Butler & Sons after serving in numerous capacities at his family’s business.

He is often invited to speak and educate multigenerational businesses on the “do’s and don’ts” of managing both the family and the business components of family business enterprises. He is also a member of Young Presidents Organization’s (YPO’s) Bahamas and Orlando Chapters and the Salvation Army Bahamas’ advisory board.

The spring 2023 commencement events for UB-North include the Teachers Commissioning and Awards Ceremony on May 30 at 10 a.m. at the Church of God of Prophecy; the Baccalaureate Service on May 31 at 6 p.m. at Life Community Church; and the Commencement Ceremony on June 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the Grand Lucayan resort.