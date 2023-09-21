Funeral Service for the late Lydia Francita Taylor, aged 74 of Emile Drive, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday 23rd September, 2023 at Church of God of Prophecy, East Street Tabernacle. Officiating will be Bishop Hulan Hanna and other ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road.

Left to cherish her fond memories are her Husband: Solomon Taylor; Daughters: Robin Taylor and Jillian McDonald; Son: Shawn Taylor; Son- in-law: Henry McDonald; Grandchildren: Danielle and Deja Neymour, Brianna, Kaiden and Joshua McDonald, Ethan and Destini Taylor; Great-Grandchild: Daelyn Neymour; Adopted Mother: Lorraine Pennerman; Sisters: Cynthia, Delcina, Gladys, Elva, Raquel, Yvonne and Lathera; Brothers: Steve, Paul and Marvin Taylor, Floyd, Welly, Joe, Andrew, Blythe, Ricardo and Sanford Ewing; Sisters-in-law: Loretta Jones, Vera Taylor, Elizabeth Deleveaux, Brenda Taylor and Enid Taylor; Brother-in-law: Wilfred Taylor, Reny Rolle, Austin Thompson, and Nelson Jones; Aunt: Beatrice Williams; Nieces and Nephews: Eltha (Bill), Jennie, Leslie (Tamika), Origin Sr. (Lillian), John Jr. (Sansha), Trisha, Patrice, Danielle and Angela, Marshanelle, Shantell, and Roger, Entrom and Shameka, Tanika, Lathero, Lacoya, Ashton and Ashti, Raynell, Raymond, and Anwar, Marvin Jr., Geniah, Maquin, and Faith, Shaquille, Mario, Lateka, Deandrea, Allia, Ashanti, Gloria, Roximae, Tyrone, Mario, Ricardo, Barbara, Emmeritta, Oralee, Dedrianne, Ken, Elise, Allerise, Patrice, Tashena, Johnny (Eleanor), David, Dwayne, Christina, Robert, Kendrick, Douglas, Patrice ,Treasure, Meshach, Tashena , Antoinette, Shantell, Leona, Inez, Arthur, Jacinta; Cousins: Christina, Sonia, Shirley, Sandra, Virginia, Philamina, Joe, Calvin, Stephanie, Oliver and Mike; Numerous Grandnieces and grandnephews; Other relatives and friends including: Hermia Brown and family, Sandra Gray and family, Lanere Pinder and family, Valentina Nairn and family, Bishop Hulan Hanna and The Church of God of Prophecy East Street Tabernacle family, David and Catherine Beneby and family, Pastor Gill Maycock and the Abundant Life Bible Church family, District Elder Wendell Duncombe and the Prayer and Worship Outreach Ministries family, Prophetess Roseanne Christie and family, Prophetess Idez Stubbs and Andrew Laroda, Olga Demeritte, Portia Culmer and family, Walter Neymour, Remourn Gibson and family, Steven and Melanie Johnson, Denalee Penn, Darlene Darville and many others.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Friday 22nd September, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday 23rd September from 1:00 p.m. until service time.