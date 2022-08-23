Lyford Cay could find out as early as today if embattled nine-story condo project has the go-ahead

Eastmor Properties Limited could find out as early as today whether they have approval in principle to build their four nine-story condominium towers within the gates of Lyford Cay, the company’s representative Allyson Maynard-Gibson, QC, said yesterday, adding that they could also find out if the Town Planning Committee has approved the development’s requested nine-story rise, or if they will restrict the development’s height.

The development has thus far been a bone of contention between the Dingman family, owners of Eastmor, and the residents of Lyford Cay, some of whom oppose the development and do not accept that the original land use plan allows for the development of such structures, given that the Lyford Cay Company took it upon itself to rezone the lot.

“We don’t accept that the use of the land has been changed,” said Maynard-Gibson.

“We believe the only approved subdivision plan … was approved by the government of The Bahamas in 1986, and it was E.P. Taylor’s request to approve that.

“The law of The Bahamas provides the Town Planning Committee and the minister the opportunity to remove restrictive covenants from any deed [or] extinguish, alter, etc.

“In Lyford Cay, there is a restriction to six stories. Admittedly, what has been put forward is higher than that and that’s a matter for the Town Planning Committee.”

Maynard-Gibson, who made the remarks while a guest on the Guardian Radio 96.9 FM talk show “Morning Blend” with host Dwight Strachan, said if the project gets the approval of the Town Planning Committee, the developers will then begin work on the environmental impact study, density study and traffic study, which have been requested by those who oppose the project.

The project is opposed by the Lyford Cay Property Owners Association (LCPOA).

While the detractors think the project will take away from the spirit and essence of Lyford Cay, Maynard-Gibson said the developers are sensitive to the sense of place and plan to design buildings that will work along with the idea of Lyford Cay.

She urged those who do not want to see the development built to understand that change is inevitable.

She argued that a multi-story condo development already exists within the gates of Lyford Cay.

“We will also be speaking to the community once the approval is given,” Maynard-Gibson said.

“As we look at what’s in the best interest of The Bahamas, and indeed the community, we have to recognize that change is something that we have to embrace as we move forward.”

She added, “It’s OK to have this back and forth. That’s how we get to the right conclusion for the community itself and for the country.”

Maynard-Gibson said the development is being offered with young professionals in mind.

She said it is not yet known what the entry price point for the condos will be.

“Price depends on a lot of things, but the overall objective is to have an affordable entry point,” said Maynard-Gibson.