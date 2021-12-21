Lynford Miller seeks re-election as BGF president

Lynford “Neil” Miller is seeking re-election to the Bahamas Golf Federation president position for the 2022-2023 term. The 11-member team is seeking to be the next administration to lead amateur golf in The Bahamas when elections take place next month.

Apart from Miller, Anthony Hinsey is running for the vice-president position. Also looking to be elected are Gina Gonzalez-Rolle, Frederick Taylor, Timothy Pinder, Ethelyn Davis, Dr. Patti Symonette, Georgette Rolle-Harris, Keno Turnquest, Peter McIntosh and Duwayne Hepburn.

“My team members are all hard-working individuals dedicated to growing the game of golf for the future. Support us to continue growing golf in The Bahamas,” Miller said.

He is going up against Shane Gibson, who is also vying for the presidency of the BGF.

We successfully reached milestones. Through a successful partnership and the hard work from Fourteen Clubs Golf Academy, the junior golf program is stronger than ever and the optimism of the future is bright.

“It has been a pleasure serving as junior division chair since January 2020,” Gonzalez-Rolle said. “We have made significant strides not only growing junior golf by 400 percent, but also improving the retention rate. We have fully implemented golf in the schools and brought a United States kids golf tour to Nassau. We have awesome and dedicated coaches, some of whom are on a professional development plan which will ensure the sustainability of the coach complement for the future. I am looking forward to moving the mark again in 2022.”

He continued, “We have fostered positive relationships with numerous organizations such as the USGA (United States Golf Association) and the R&A that have lent their support. It came through in either financial donations or in-kind provision to see the opportunities we have set forth become a reality for the youth. Introducing the game of golf to thousands of youths and adults has been more rewarding than they could have ever imagined and we feel like the surface has just been scratched.

“Our members and non-members were able to play the BGF facility’s nine-hole course when we opened it in 2019. We have also assisted with the implementation and progression of the golf team at the University of The Bahamas.

“We have created a new wave of young instructors trained to teach the Fourteen Clubs method of instruction, which has been praised and reviewed by Andy Leadbetter of the world renowned Leadbetter Golf Academy. Through committed partners, we have run successful local junior golf tours and have covered the travel costs of the junior golfers in Grand Bahama from 2018-2019.

“In addition, we have fulfilled our obligations to the USGA and R&A by consistently implementing initiatives to grow the game, and by keeping the GHIN handicap system updated and growing. We pushed the promotion and growth of golf clubs, and we have enabled the formation of the first women’s only golf club.

“The Ministry of Education and Youth, Sports & Culture have supported and assisted us with getting golf in the school curriculum so that all public schools taught golf in the Spring of 2020. We also saw the hosting of the first annual school golf championships which hosted 248 players and 32 schools.

“We know we have more work to do to sustain our efforts and reach more milestones.”