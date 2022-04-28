FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Funeral service for the late Lynhurst Johnson age 31 years of Plain Street, Pinewood Gardens will be held at Southland Church of God, Soldier Road on Saturday, April 30th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Bishop Tavares Johnson. Interment will follow at Old Trail Cemetery, Old Trail Road.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife: Mrs. Valeska Brittany Johnson; Daughters: Alaya and Lyniah Johnson; Stepdaughter: Taijanae Bowleg; His Mother: Mrs. Dorothy Bullard-Johnson; Brothers: Chad Gaitor and Cleon Johnson; Sisters: Délecia and Lynné Johnson; Uncles: #1834 Keith Bullard, Kevin Coverly, Philip, Kingsley, Cedric Jr., Charles, Pastor Tyrone Johnson, Rev. Vincent Johnson of Nashville, Tennessee, and Winston Culmer; Aunts: Donna Morrison, Kelsey Clarke, Gaynell Bullard, Stephanie Johnson, Rhinia Smith and Sylvia Culmer; Grand Uncle: Ivan and Dudrie Minnis, Herbert Marshall; Grand Aunt: Francis Ledee; Father-in-law: Perry Saunders, Sr.; Brothers-in-law: Perry Saunders Jr. and Ashton Saunders; Sisters-in-law: Muriel Gaitor, Perrise Saunders-Simon, Micquelle Rolle, Perissa and Perianna Saunders; Uncles-in-law: Christopher Smith, Craig Clarke, Christopher Collie, Eugene Davis, Jimmy, Patrick Strachan, Teddy, Rodney and Ray Saunders; Aunts-in-law: Georgette, Larissa, Donella, Renadell and Charity Johnson, Pamela Bullard, Donna, Claudia, Michelle, Romaine Knowles, Peggy, Laverne, and Joy Saunders; Nephews: Camryn Gaitor, Joshua Rolle, Cleon Camarion Johnson, Jream Johnson and Perry SaundersIII; Niece: D`Vayah Morrison, Analise and Analyssa Simon; Cousins: Lynette and Latrice Gibson, Arianne Thompson, Abigail Davis, Neil Turnquest, Ahmad and Kadeem Morrison, Krystal Wallace, Kelson Clarke, Patrick Johnson, Monique, Antonlina, Letica, Keith Jr., Kuture Bullard, Joey and Lashante Saunders; Kevonique, Keandra and Gabrielle Coverly, Saadia, Roseanna, Cedric, Leshann, Tamara, Micha, Kinslee, Deja, Nicole, Ashlee, Chelsea, Osmana, Christian, Etana, Eyden, Emiah, Joy, Remona, Nikira, Emreta, Cedrica, Shantell, Deshawn, Cindell, Nadia, Charylsa, Shantae, Lauren, Cedric, Philip Jr., Tyrone Jr., Jaelyn, Damian, Emroy Jr., Robert, Eugene, Angelo and Ashley Johnson, Trevor, Winston Jr., Dennis, Denise, Tammy, Nellie, Desiree and Sarah Culmer. Betty Tinker, Bernice Cornish, Renee, Monica and Jerome Sands, Sarah, Steine and Emile Ledee; Ernie, Rachael, Mykayla and Rowena Riley and Family; Godparents: Michelle Watkins, Euwonka Saunders, Deborah Gilbert, Philip Butler and Patrick Johnson; Other Relatives and Friends: Valdis Morrison; Jeffrey Bain; Travis Bain; Director’s, Manager’s, and Staff of NWCCU Credit Union; Pastor Daniel Nottage and the Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church; Pastor Eric Clarke; Commodore Davy Rolle; Sean Andrews; Adrian; Shae; Mr. Evans; Yellow and the SMG Family; [The Bridal Party]; The Cargill’s; The Thompsons; Helena Pennerman; McCalton Demeritte; Diana Johnson; Dorothy Fox and Family; the Plane Street Community, the Pinewood Bredrins; the Ragged Island Street Community.

A host of other relatives to numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held in the “Serenity Suite” at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Ltd., Robinson and Soldier Road on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.