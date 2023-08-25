DEATH NOTICE

W/R Inspector of the Royal Bahamas Police Force Lynn Delores Brice-Armbrister age 65 years of Carmichael Road died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Wednesday, August 23rd, 2023.

Left to cherish her memories are her three daughters: Lakeisha, Lynette and Sherelle; her grandson: Isaiah; sisters: Mavis Sands, Arnette Watson, Monique McQuay, Valarie Richards, Mardrolee Bethell, Virginia Smith, Patricia Knowles, and Katie Brice; brothers: Frank Dwayne Williams, Livingston Brice and Alfred Bain; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.