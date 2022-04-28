Obituaries

MACKENSON “MACKEN” ISMA

Funeral Service for the late MACKENSON “MACKEN” ISMA age 35 years  of Hope Town, Abaco will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Public Cemetery S.C. Bootle Highway, Marsh Harbour,  Abaco, Bahamas. Officiating will be Pastor Clyde Bain, assisted by Louie Ettienne, Yvenet Alcime, Edward Jean and Junior Vixama.

Left to Cherish his memories are his wife Sonia Marie Isma; mother: Destina Decius; father: Penicles Isma; sister: Manoucheka Lalane; brother: Mackenzie Isma; uncles: Claudane Isma, Coutans Isma, Imorale Isma, Oliver Decius, Macailien Decius and Emmanuel Lalane; aunts: Maynela Isma, Iselene Isma, Lasenia Isma, Ekzela Decius and Cecile  Decius; nephew: Alex Isma; cousins: Johnny, Jason, Shella, Gertrude, Andrew, Michael, James, Elsie,  Veronique, Michelet, Joel, China, Lovena, Kerline, Mary-Adele,  Jameson and Maxinson and many more loved ones.

Viewing will be held at the cemetery on Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to service time.

