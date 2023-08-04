DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

MRS. MADLYN IDELLA THOMPSON, age 65 years of #32 East Indiaman Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama and formerly of Betsy Bay, Mayaguana died at the Rand Memorial Hospital, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Thursday, July 27th, 2023.

She was predeceased by her Husband, Eldrid Thompson and Mother, Emily Bain.

She is survived by his Daughter: Renishka Colebrook (Andre Sr.); Sons: Richard Sr. (Stephanie), Rashad, Matthew and Mark Thompson; Grandchildren: Richard Jr., Réjine, Sarahelizabeth, Roquendo and Carter Thompson, Andre Colebrook Jr. and Erin Forbes; Sisters: Clothilda and Bethsheba Adderley, Linda Knowles, Lanair Andrews, Bridgette Ogilvie and Cassandra Bain; Brothers: Sterling Adderley; Nieces, Nephews and a host of other Relatives and Friends.

Arrangements for the Funeral Service are being finalized and will be announced at a later date.