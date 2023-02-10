CLARKE’S FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIUM

GUARDIAN & TRIBUNE FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT

FUNERAL SERVICE for MATRIARCH MAEDORN ZELMA BURROWS age 88 years of #68 Barbados Street, Golden Gates #2 who died on Sunday, January 29th, 2023 will be held on Sunday, February 12th, at 1:00pm at New Born Church of God, Bernard Road. Officiating will be Pastor Reginald Saunders, assisted by other Ministers of The Gospel. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery, Soldier Road and Woodlawn Way.

She is survived by (4) Sons and (1) Daughter: Mark Wilson and his Wife Xhante, Stephen

Wilson and his Wife Margarita, Randolph Burrows Sr. and his Wife Janet, Barry Burrows and his

Wife Delcina, and Beverley Burrows.

Also surviving her (18) Grandchildren: Randolph Burrows Jr, Barry Burrows Jr, Stephen Wilson Jr, Ahmad Burrows, Corey Burrows, Rashad Burrows, Ashton Wilson, Diego Burrows, Alex Diaz, Shanteena Burrows, Megan Wilson, Dwaneisha McGregor, Shanaya Darville, Tamia Burrows, Ashante Burrows, Jada Wilson, Kishnell Cooper, and Latanya Burrows.

(7) Great Grandchildren: Gabriel, Azaiah, and Joshua Diaz, Krishae, Micah, and Malik McPhee, and Amari Frazer.

Numerous nephews and nieces including: Bishop Franklin Burrows, Derek Burrows and family, Tex Taylor, Wilbert Fawkes and family, Thelma Johnson and family, Icely Mackey, May and Patsy Fawkes, Naomi Inza Taylor.

Numerous Grandnieces and Grandnephews.

Other Relatives and Friends including: Dr. Denie Fountain and family, Mildred Roker and family, Victoria Gibson and family, Naomi Davis and family, Priscilla Dean, The Collie Family, The Miller family, Pastor Reginald Saunders and his wife Pastor Sandra Saunders and family, and many other family and friends.

Viewing will be held at Clarke’s Funeral Home & Crematorium, East West Highway on Friday, February 10th from 11:00am to 5:00 pm, on Saturday, February 11th from 11:00am to 3:30pm, and finally on Sunday at the church from 12:00 noon until service time.