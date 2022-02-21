Magistrate to decide if manager at Inland Revenue has case to answer

A magistrate will decide next month whether the corruption case against an employee at the Department of Inland revenue will proceed.

Hiram Cox is on trial before Magistrate Samuel McKinney on a charge of corruption by a public officer.

Prosecutors allege that in August 2020, Cox, a manager at the Department of Inland Revenue, asked Preston Rolle, the co-owner of Armani Hair, for $10,000 to reduce his tax assessment.

Rolle met with Cox after the department imposed penalties on him for tax evasion. Rolle secretly recorded the meeting.

In a recording played in court, a man identified by Rolle as Cox is heard saying, “I’m proposing that I could reduce the fixed penalties immediately. I could take off $100,000 immediately, but that will cost you 10 grand.”

In his no-case submission on Friday, defense lawyer Ryszard Humes submitted that there is no evidence that Cox committed the offense.

Humes argued that Rolle owed the government a substantial sum in taxes and Cox had asked him to bring $10,000 toward what he owed and that his balance could be reduced.

Humes said that the court could take judicial notice that it was within the purview of the Department of Inland Revenue to offer concessions to a company or individual that owed money.

By contrast, the prosecutor, Inspector Timothy Bain, said there was “sufficiently cogent evidence” to find that Cox had a case to answer.

He said that the government stood to lose significant revenue had Rolle accepted Cox’s proposition.

Bain said, “The defendant abused his public office and position for a fee of $10,000.”

On March 21, Cox will learn whether he will be acquitted or if he has a case to answer.