Magistrate to rule on whether to grant bail to SBF

Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt this afternoon heard arguments on whether to grant bail to FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

Bankman-Fried’s attorney Jerone Roberts said that he is “a fit candidate for bail”.

Roberts said his client has had every opportunity to flee the country since the collapse of the crypto currency exchange last month, but did not.

Deputy Director of Legal Affairs Franklyn Williams, KC, on the other hand, argued that Bankman-Fried is a flight risk and that he would abscond if given the opportunity.

He noted that Bankman-Fried declined on two occasions to return to the United States. He said the former FTX CEO declined to travel to the United States for an interview with The New York Times, and had also opted not to travel today for a Congressional hearing on the failure of FTX.

Williams read from an affidavit that was filed in support of the provisional warrant of arrest for Bankman-Fried, which alleged that he had assets hidden away that law enforcement could not access and could aid in his escape.

Roberts argued that if the magistrate is so inclined, she could impose several restrictions on Bankman-Fried, including having him wear an ankle bracelet, adhere to a curfew, report to a police station daily or the ultimate imposition of a cash bail.

Ferguson-Pratt asked Roberts how much of a cash bail they were looking at.

He responded, about $250,000.

Bankman-Fried’s lawyer also revealed that he is on medication for depression, allergies, and ADD.

Ferguson-Pratt ordered police to escort one of SBF’s relatives to his Albany apartment to collect his medication.

She adjourned court to 4:30 p.m., at which time she is expected to give a decision on whether to grant bail.

Bankman-Fried was arrested at his Albany apartment shortly after 6 p.m. yesterday, Bahamian authorities said.

Police said he was arrested in reference to various financial offenses against laws of the United States, which are also crimes in The Bahamas.

He moved FTX to The Bahamas last year and broke ground on FTX headquarters in western New Providence earlier this year.