Police reported a major drug bust aboard an inbound vessel at the Arawak Cay Container Port early yesterday.

Police said an effort, which involved officers from Bahamas Customs, resulted in over 142 pounds of suspected cocaine being confiscated shortly before 5 a.m.

Officers conducted a routine search of the freighter and discovered 53 packages of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $1.6 million.

No arrests were made, police said.