Major to step back in the ring

The sport of boxing is gradually getting back on stream in The Bahamas and the Major Pain Boxing Club will look to play its part. They will put on the inaugural Frederick Sturrup Boxing Championships at the national boxing venue at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex tomorrow night.

The event will feature amateur and professional fighters, and exhibition bouts, and will get underway at 7 p.m.

One of the organizers of the event, and no stranger to local boxing, Alpachino Allen, said that they are getting a lot of interest from the public.

“Ticket sales are coming along good. A lot of persons are showing interest in supporting the youth on Saturday. We expect the bouts to be very competitive as we have some of the best amateurs in town who represent the various clubs. They will be fighting for a championship belt that they will get to keep,” Allen said.

Some of the names who will be stepping into the ring are Tyrone Oliver, Ronald Joseph, Eric Williams, Maleko Davis and John Saint Surin, along with Meacher ‘Major Pain’ Major in an exhibition bout. Major is retired but is going up against Anthony “Psycho” Woods in an exhibition match.

“It feels great to me – doing something so meaningful, just to get back in the ring for an exhibition match. It means a lot to me, boxing is my first love. I am blessed to be given the opportunity by Kato Ferguson and Allen, the organizers for this event. I felt it’s only right I play a great role by being a part of it,” Major said.

Major joked about his expectation for the match, stating that will not include a technical knockout.

“The expectation is going to be well-deserving of a great exciting and entertaining bout from me – minus the TKO (technical knockout). I am just grateful to God for heath and strength to get back into the ring,” Major stated.

Sturrup, for whom the event is named, is a mentor to Major and is someone Major and other boxers look up to. Sturrup was inducted into The Bahamas’ National Sports Hall of Fame in 2014 for sports journalism. He is currently the chairman of the Bahamas Boxing Commission and a former Bahamas Boxing Federation president and Commonwealth Boxing Council president.

Oliver will take on Joseph and Williams and Davis square off on Saturday night. Williams is a super heavyweight, and he is looking to get a victory over Davis.

“I want to come into this fight and put on a great performance and get a victory over my opponent. He is aggressive and strong, but I just have to execute my coach’s game plan,” Williams said.

Allen thanked the event’s sponsors, Charm Ones Export, Bet Vegas Casino, Unique Discovery and Alka Boost Water, for their support. The weigh-in is set for today.

Tickets for the event are set at $10 each. For more information, interested persons are asked to call organizers at the telephone number (242) 462-6359.