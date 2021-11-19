Major vs. Pratt – set for January 2022

In an effort to revive the local boxing scene, HWF Entertainment Bahamas will stage an exhibition match that features two prolific fighters from the past in a bout called ‘Blast from the Past: The Final Chapter’. That event is set for Saturday January 22, 2022 at the Baha Mar Convention Center.

The exhibition match will pit former Bahamian professional boxers Quincy “Thrill a Minute” Pratt and Meacher “Major Pain” Major against each other as they attempt to put on a show for local and international fans.

Organizer of the event Whitney Ferguson said that the aim is to help boxing wake up in The Bahamas.

“The aim for this event is to rejuvenate boxing in the country and with Quincy (Pratt) and Meacher (Major) being two of our top local boxing legends, they want to put on this event to start off the new year. This is going to be good for boxing. It’s time now for boxing to wake up. We want to bring back boxing into The Bahamas. We want to do that with the Quincy and Meacher fight on January 22,” Ferguson said.

This will be the first event for the year that Ferguson and his team will stage. The other will be the return of ‘Drama in Bahama’. They are looking to stage that event in February or March 2022. It will pay homage to the Muhammad Ali versus Trevor Berbick fight that took place in The Bahamas on December 11, 1981 – near 40 years ago.

Major said that he was moved to be a part of the event because of his passion for boxing and The Bahamas.

“What led me to do this exhibition match was for me was because the sport of boxing is dead at home,” Major said. “It’s always been a part of my passion for the sport of boxing to flourish here at home in The Bahamas. The perfect opportunity presented itself, by me doing an exhibition match. I think boxing fans will also come out and support this event. I’m looking forward for my fans to come out and support. I’m grateful for my fans for supporting me over the years, including my parents, and everybody who supported me until the ‘Last Dance’ in 2018. I am just grateful for the opportunity.”

The match will be a six-round battle between the two retired boxers. It will be the only match of that night which will feature live entertainment. Major, who is happy to be a part of the event, said he was thrilled when he was approached by Ferguson and happy to assist boxing in The Bahamas. He is familiar with Pratt after having been his sparring partner many years ago. They also did an exhibition match back in 2010, and planned a professional bout against each other on a few occasions but it never materialized.

“We did an exhibition I think some years ago back in 2010. I’m just looking forward to going out there and having a great time. If you know Quincy Pratt, you know he’s going to come and try to bring ‘The Thrill’. I’m not going to take him lightly. This is not a fight, it’s an exhibition but at the same time, I’m not going to let my guard down and think that Quincy is going to go the full rounds of not being trying to get real physical. There is going to be some fire thrown in the ring but I’m not trying to go there to hurt him or hurt myself. It is an exhibition and not a real fight, but it’s going to be that intense. I’m thinking we’re going to go out there and just try to have some fun,” Major said.

Ferguson said it is nice to have two different generations of fighters in the ring.

“We’ve got two different generations of fighters with two different styles. It is going to be a pound-for-pound fight. The public is going to see a lot of action although it is an exhibition fight. We want the locals to come and enjoy it and enjoy the evening,” Ferguson said.

Major is still listed as The Bahamas’ Super Featherweight Champion. He retired as that title holder. He was adamant that he is retired and not making a comeback. He has no problem being in an exhibition match because, although he is retired, he still keeps in shape. Eating healthy has become a way of life for him and he said he is 45 to 50 percent in shape for this fight.

Major acknowledged that there a lot of new boxing clubs that came on board. They are led by persons who have been in boxing such as Keishno Major, Valentino Knowles, sister and brother Kayla and Tureano Johnson, and Kato Ferguson. Strikers Boxing Club, which has been around for some years, is also still playing a part, looking to produce boxing champions. Major hopes that the new and younger boxers can come out and see him and Pratt go at it one-on-one.

HWF Entertainment Bahamas’ primary goal is to promote the islands of The Bahamas through sports and entertainment.