Major work on Gladstone Road to begin before year-end

Major work on the Gladstone Road Improvement Project is expected to begin before the end of the year and take two years to complete, Project Officer Dion Munroe said on Friday, adding that the road improvements should be sufficient for traffic growth on New Providence for the next 20 years.

The $29 million project will transform the often congested Gladstone Road corridor from a two-lane road into a four-lane thoroughfare.

Munroe, who made the remarks during an appearance on Morning Blend on Guardian Radio 96.9 FM, explained that the most immediate step will be for Bahamas Power and Light to relocate any of its infrastructure that will be in the way of the build.

He explained that in order to not seriously disrupt the flow of traffic during the construction, the expanded lanes will be constructed on the western side of the existing road. When those lanes are completed the old road will be reconstructed.

“We want to try as much as possible to maintain the existing travel lanes,” Munroe said.

He added that the road design is almost completed and the Ministry of Works hopes to have the contractor on the site before the end of the year.

Munroe also explained that the road improvement will span the entire length of Gladstone Road and feature five new major junctions controlled by roundabouts. He said it will also include the realignment of the roundabout at John F. Kennedy Drive and Gladstone Road, which he said currently allows too much flow of cars from John F. Kennedy Drive westbound.

While the improvement plan faced criticism for the number of roundabouts being proposed, Munroe explained that they were chosen because they require less land acquisition and less maintenance.

Resident engineer for the Village Road Improvement Project Albrion Symonette Jr. said the Ministry of Works still hopes to complete that road by the end of November.

He explained that improvements to that road include widening the junction at Parkgate Road and Village Road and including turning lanes on both sides, as well as a turning lane for the Blair Estates entrance.

He added that all of the intersections at the northern end of the road will include smart lights with cameras that use algorithms to predict and direct traffic flow.