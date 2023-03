DEATH NOTICE FOR MAJORIE BULLARD

AGE 84

a resident of Adelaide Road, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Friday 24TH February, 2023

she is pre-deceased by her Mother: Marion Balfour, Father: Mariah Wallace. Sister: Merlene Smith, Daughter: Theresa Bullard

Left to cherish her fond memories are her Children Mark, Dereck, Cecelia and Cheryl Bullard, Adopted Children: Mark Taylor, and Avis Bullard; Grandchildren: Takara Munnings Spouse Richard Munnings, Tavaran Ferguson, Ieschia Mae, Davene Ferguson, Michael Roman, Kenva Munroe Spouse Ramon Munroe, Lashard Bullard Spouse Jolynda Bullard, Daniel Bullard Spouse Akilah Bullard. Adopted Grandchild: Delwyn Cox; Great-Grandchildren: Kaylah and Taliyah Williams, Richay and Semaj Munnings, Raven and Rylie Munroe, Antonio and Adonis Curt, Amara, Davaughn and Elijah Bullard, Angel, and Olivia Ferguson; Great-great-grand: Kharsyn Johnson, Nephews: Thomas Smith spouse Nakia Smith, Trevor Smith spouse Nisha Smith., Grandnephews: Nathan, Noah and Triton Smith; Grandnieces: Tanisha and Tristan Smith.

