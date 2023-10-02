Memorial service for the late Malcolm Jeffrey Spicer age 75 years of Casarina Point, Abaco will be held on Saturday, September 30th, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at GRACE GYM, Marsh Harbour, Abaco.

Officiating will be Pastor Kevin Sawyer assisted by other ministers of the gospel.

Malcolm was predeceased by his Wife: Adrienne Peta Suzanne Albury Spicer and Parents: Leslie and Victoria Spicer.

Precious memories will linger in the hearts of his children: John Pintard II, Travis Spicer, Rohan Spicer, Rhyan Spicer; daughters-in-law: Gretta Pintard, Jessica Spicer, Crystal Spicer, Leslie Spicer; grandchildren, John Pintard Jr., Carter Spicer, Ethan Spicer, Rohan Spicer Jr., Rondre Spicer, Rihanna Spicer, Rhyan Spicer Jr., Rhylie Spicer, Monalisa Thompson, Monet Brown; grandson-in-law: Joseph Thompson; great-grandson: Joseph Thomspon Jr.; sisters: Susan Beatt, Rowena Walters; brothers in Law: Charles Beatt, Graham Walters, Douglas Albury, Sterling Albury sisters in law: Carol Albury, Curtisha Albury; Nieces: Danielle Hill Nephews: Marc Harrison, Stephan Albury Sr., Stephan Albury Jr., Wayne Albury, Devaughn Gibbs; Nephew in law: Michael Hill; niece in law: Zoe Harrison; great grandniece: Isla Harrison & Margot Steph Hill; godchild: LaChelle Lightbourn; numerous other relatives and friends including but not limited to: Beryl Gibbs, Warren Archer, Lloyd and Maryanne Deveaux, Charles Burnside, Terry Haynes (Pinder), Tony and Theresa Osborn, ‘Big Six’ Bastian (deceased), Chris Smith, Christian Knowles, Sarone Kennedy, Mike and Susan Parotti, Martin and Fatima McCafferty, Simeon Pinder, Simeon Pinder Jr. , Theresa Pinder, Dan and Linda Wiltfang, Earl and Irma Smith, Pastor & Lady Quashie, Glenda Knowles, Victoria Knowles, William Malone, Jeffrey Victor, Anthony Crean, Evano Gardiner, Huel Moss, Harcourt Victor Brown and wife, Barbara, Shawn Nixon, Shawn Lightbourne, Rochelle Lightbourne, Nadia Odeus, Kayla Forbes, Adrian and Cindy Russell and all the Bahamas Darts Family and others too many to mention.