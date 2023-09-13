Obituaries

Malcom Jeffrey Spicer

Photo of ABrown ABrown Send an email September 13, 2023
0 2 1 minute read

DEATH NOTICE

Malcom Jeffrey Spicer age 75 years of Casarina Point, Abaco died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Monday August 28th, 2023.  

He was predeceased by his wife: Adrienne Peta Suzanne Albury Spicer;

Left to cherish his memories are his sons; Rohan (Crystal) Edward Leslie Spicer, Rhyan Phillip William Spicer, John Harvey Pintard-Spicer, Travis Julian Spicer & John Pintard; daughters in law: Crystal Cornish-Spicer, Leslie Winifred McDonald-Spicer, Jessica Rebecca Ellen Spicer & Greta Pintard; grandchildren: Rohan Edward Leslie Spicer Jr, Rondre Livingston Malcolm Spicer, Rhyan P.W. Spicer Jr., Rhylie Renee Victoria Spicer, Rihanna Adrienne Spicer, Carter Travis Edward Spicer, Ethan Myles Hubert Spicer, Monalisa (Joseph) Brown-Thompson, Monet Brown & John Pintard II; great grandson: Joseph Thompson Jr.; sisters: Susan Rochelle Beatt & Rowena Walters;  brothers in law: Charlie Beatt & Graham Walters; nephew: Marc Harrison; niece: Danielle Hill; nephew in law: Michael Hill; niece in law: Zoe Harrison; great grandniece: Isla Harrison & Margot Steph Hill anda host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Arrangements for the memorial service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

Photo of ABrown ABrown Send an email September 13, 2023
0 2 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of ABrown

ABrown

Related Articles

DURWARD ARTHUR “OLE SPOT” MILLS

September 13, 2023

SHIRLEY DAXON

September 13, 2023

SHARYL PEARLINE “BALLIE” MILLER

September 13, 2023

MR. MILTON EMMANUEL GRANT

September 13, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button