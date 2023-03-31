Male shot to death

A male was shot to death last night on St. Barts Road, off Carmichael Road.

According to Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings, the victim was traveling west along St. Bart’s Road on a moped when a gunman pulled alongside him and opened fire. The victim died on the scene.

Skippings said the shooter was traveling in a small dark colored vehicle.

The murder follows a promise by the Royal Bahamas Police Force for a more aggressive approach to crime fighting, after a police officer was shot in the face early Tuesday morning.

Skippings warned that police will take “drastic” measures to protect the public.