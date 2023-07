DEATH NOTICE

Malinda Louise Fernander age 89 years of Church Street, Cock Burn Town, San Salvador and formerly of Pegion Creek, San Salvador died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Monday July 3rd, 2023.

She is survived by her son: Floyd Fernander; stepsons: Clifton Fernander, COP Clayton Fernander (DPM), Weldon Fernander & Lloyd Williams; daughters: Deborah Fernander, Andrea Fernander, Alva Romer, Jacklyn Fernander- Moxey, Cindy Davis, Valerine Fernander & Dorette Fernander; stepdaughter: Lencher Rahming; brother: Ronald Williams; sister: Edna Whitfield; numerous thirty-five (35) grandchildren and twenty- four (24) great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.