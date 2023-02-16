Funeral service for Deaconess Matriarch Malvenia Dawkins-Williams, 85 yrs., a resident of Jack Fish Drive & formerly of will be held at Zion South Beach Baptist Church, Zion Blvd, South Beach, on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Dr. Anthony a. Sampson, Rev. Audley Bain, Rev. Joseph Brown, Rev. Kendal Simmons, assisted by other Ministers, Deacons & Evangelists. Interment follows in Woodlawn Gardens, soldier Road.

She is predeceased by husband Bert Williams

She leaves to cherish her remarkable life, rich legacy and memory, her loving and devoted:

Seven (7) Sons: Samuel Lester Dawkins (Deceased- February 4th, 2023), Dr. Bert Williams (Baltimore, Maryland), Wilton Antonio (Murphy Town, Abaco), Herbert Antonio Sr., Bradwin Williams Sr. (Predeceased- June 2006), Robert Williams (Lower Bogue, Eleuthera), & Administrator Bryan Williams.

Six (6) Daughters: Elsiemae Mackey (Staniard Creek, Andros), Deaconess Veronica Sweeting (Mastic Point, North Andros), Dr. Donnalee Rowell (Ocala, Florida), Wendy Forbes, Elaine Williams & Ruthnell Porter (Staniard Creek, Andros)

Adopted Children: Remilda Jones (Mayaguana), Deaconess Christine Saunders (Berry Islands), & Marlene Benwell (North Andros) Rev. Dr. Iffill (Rev. Larrissa) Russell (North Andros), Bradley (Dianne) Watson, & Evan Dean

One (1) Sister: Rev. Vyreen O. Bain (Stafford Creek, Andros)

Two (2) Sons in Law: Rev. Phillip Sweeting Jr., & Courtney Alexander Forbes Jr.

Six (6) Daughters in Law: Delores Dawkins (Freeport, Grand Bahama), Karen Antonio (Murphy Town, Abaco), Gomeise Antonio, Dr. Trivia Hayden Williams (Baltimore, Maryland), Rev. Larissa Russell (San Andros, North Andros) &Kenya Colebrooke

Grandsons: Delroy Pennington Sr., Lester Dawkins (Grand Bahama), Sharrano Williams, Phillip Sweeting Jr., Hubert Mackey Jr., Navardo Sweeting, Constable 4035 Timothy (Leann) Sweeting, Otis Chad Mackey, Herbert Antonio Jr., Correction Officer Sharad Mackey, Taquino Williams (Ocala, Florida), Tevin Williams (Ocala, Florida), Cemetrio Williams (Ocala, Florida), Jordan Williams, Bradwin Williams Jr., Kenyon Williams, Terrill Davis Jr., Emmanuel Sweeting, Lavardo (Janice) Burrows, Janone Russell, Jackson Blatch (Abaco), Bradley Jr. & Hebron Watson, Edison Brooks, Stanley & Rashon Sands

Granddaughters: Leslie (Gerard) Lightfoot, Phillippa Godet, Lydia (Ozzie Sr.) Sweeting-Smith, R/N Teeania (Ryan) Beck, Kimlee Antonio, Hurica Mackey, R/N Shaneka Antonio –Moss, Rhaine Williams (Baltimore, Maryland), Sheneka (Quinton) Mackey- Lewis, Precious (Ayrett 11) Sweeting-Lightbourne, Samantha (Paul) Curry (Murphy Town, Abaco), Lynette Dean (Murphy Town, Abaco) Petrona Cash (Murphy Town, Abaco), Destiny Williams, Tia Williams, Tanisha Williams, Welfare Officer I’Lisa Russell (Matthew Town, Inagua), Inga Russell, Malaya Williams, Courtnae Forbes, Brianna Davis, Shandale McKenzie Grant, Evanna, Annissa, Devinny, Erin & Hailey Dean, Sheree Morley & Latoya Johnson

Great Grand Sons: Richard Sweeting Jr., Liam Sweeting, Ozzie Smith Jr., Ozzailin Smith, Ozzion Smith, Navardo Sweeting Jr., Ayrett Lightbourne 111, Shannon Mackey, Aaron Lewis, Kylin Mackey, Delroy Pennington Jr., Ky-Mani Moss, Herbert Antonio 111, Dominic Beck, Chase Mackey, Allan Kemp Jr., Sharad Mackey Jr., Jeremiah Mackey, Hubert Mackey 111, Shanaero Grant, Kameron Rolle & Daneicio Burrows

Great Grand Daughters: Princess Mackey, Gemma Lightfoot, J’Quay Lightfoot, Brea Lewis, Malaya Lewis, Alexea Grant, Jasmine Mackey, Kayshanae Mackey, Tamiya Sweeting, Tamia Curtis (Ontario, Canada), Sharaya Sweeting, Ianthae Morley, Lataya Johnson, Kazmyn Rolle, Lavanda Burrows, Jae-lee Russell, & Cai-leigh Seymour

Two (2) Sisters in Law: Muriel Dawkins & Inell Williams

One (1) Brother in Law: Deacon Wilfred “Sloopy” Williams

Nephews: Roscoe Dawkins Jr., Ricardo Dawkins, Theon (Shaniqua) Dawkins, George (Shekrya) Lightfoot, Minister Luther(Petrona) Johnson, Clyde, Dennis, Edney, Byron, Terrence, Marvin and R.B.D.F. Leading Mechanic Elvis(Nadia) Neeley, Michael, Herbert and David Neymour; Cecil Penn; Cyril Williams, Jr.; Hartley and Keon Williams; Wentworth(Angela) Deveaux & Kennis Symonette

Nieces: Monique (Insp. Durie Smith) Dawkins, Candice (Antonio) Dean, Principal Carla (Glister)Wallace (Mayaguana), Dr. Tamika McNeil, Elizabeth Dawkins, Minister Edith Anderson; Margie (Rev. Abraham) Mackey; Ethlyn (Donald) Bethel; Deborah Massey; Dawn (Derek) Curtis; Carla Marie, Minister Brenda, Antoinette and Marsha Neely; Nikita and Edith Williams; Dr. Rochelle (Chris) Williams-Kurlinski; Natasha Smith; Nadia Richardson;

Grand Nieces and Grand Nephews: Dario (Katia) Dawkins, Rashae & Deshae Dawkins, Carlneisha Scott, Akiel Lightfoot, George Lightfoot Jr., Deangelo Rolle, Destiny King, Ta’Mya McNeil, Woman Marine Alliea (Newman) Campbell-Whitfield, Kevin Anderson; Karen Mansah; Benjamin Anderson; Ophier Neymour; Garvin Mackey; Kino Mackey; Nakia Mackey; Donald, Davaughn and Donavan Bethel; Nikiva (Trevor) Harris; Kimrice (Michael) Miller; Julian (Sharanna) Johnson; Kayla (Jeffrey) Randall; Dacoda (Quiana) Johnson; Luther, Jr. (Nekera) Johnson; Shani, Sean and Trilene Neeley, Deandrea Hanna, Danya Miller and Erin Mullings; Deshawnta, Clynetta and Christiana Neeley; Dennis Neeley Jr., Sarae Seymour; Esther Neeley; Janae Thompson, Keon Williams, Jr., BettyJane & Abbygail Kirlinski, Nathan and Devan Williams; Kristopher Deveaux; Dr. Kristina (Brandon) Deveaux, Lacey & Joshua Deveaux; Alexia Penn; Cecil Penn, Jr., Karven Neymour, Marciano Neymour; Karel Neymour, Marcia Neymour, Marcel Neymour & Krisha Neymour; and Trayce Neeley; Deveon Rolle; Derick Curtis, Dawnnecher and Derickniqua Curtis, Cyrille Williams; Edithria Williams; Dwayne Sawyer; Ginelle, Ginardo and Givardo Longley; Avayah Richardson, Megan and Mariah Smith;

Great-Grand Nieces and Great-Grand Nephews: Themetria, Themetrio; Nicolas and Nickyla Harris; Isaac, Jacoby, Maya and Ava Miller; Keno Smith; Mazio Randall; Cierra Randall; Shianne Johnson; Javari Johnson; Princeton Johnson; Eden Johnson; Namir Hemphil; and Lakayisha Johnson; Luther Johnson III, and Jayneisha Clarke; DeAngelo, Brittney, and Shadae Neeley; Croix and Brandon Brown; Aalyiah and Acacia Rolle; Gianni Kobe Thompson; Jaydon Wallace and Mason Hanna; Gamari and Brooklyn Neeley; Xavier and Trae Curry; and Lundon Dyous; Cyrille Williams; & Blair Bastian;

Great-Great Grand Nieces: Dashaley Dawkins & Skylar Neeley;

Cousins: The Hon. Thomas Desmond Bannister & Family – Former Deputy Prime Minister Commonwealth of The Bahamas, Naomi Whymms & Family, Ruth Gibson & Family, Evangelist Margaret Cash & Family, Lewis Dawkins & Family, Barbara Dawkins & Family, The Children of the Late Sidney & Otain Lightbourne, The Family of the Late Norris Lightbourne, The Family of the Late Shervin Lightbourne, The Children of the Late Joyce Bannister, The Children of the Late Olga Louise Rolle, Minister Oralee Smith & Family, Daphne (Daryl & Danica) Lindenmuth, Doris Taylor & Family, Rev. Harvey & Minister Rozelda Woodside & Family, Caleb & Althea Lightbourne & Family, Prince & Inez Knowles & Family, Joshua & Pandora Lightbourne & Family, John Lightbourne & Family, Richard Smith Jr. & Family, Elizabeth Smith & Family, Dudley Smith & Family, Tommy Smith & Family, Patson (Pearlmae –Predeceased) Neely & Family, Deacon Hilliott & Rev. Sabrina Moss & Family, Errol & Irene Moss & Family, Rex & Shandrice Rolle & Family, Bishop Mark & Minister Iona Knowles & Family, R/N Patrice Hunt & Family, Freddie Munnings & Family, Bishop Edmond &Lineta Ellis & Family, Ludell Ferguson & Family, Floyd Newbold & Family, Charles Newbold Jr. & Family, Henry Newbold & Family, , The Children of the Late Margaret Riley, Elizabeth Hanna & Family & Donna McQueen Stubbs & Family

Godson: Matthew Johnson

Pastors & Churches:

Bishop Nathaniel & Eulease Beneby (Overseer C.O.G.O.P- Berry Islands District), Bishop Kendal Simmons & The Church of God of Prophecy Seven Hills Family, Rev. Harrington Frazier- Zion Baptist Church, Staniard Creek, St. Hope Baptist Church Family, Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Family, Rev. Rudell Marshall – New Salem Baptist Church- Red Bays, Rev. Vanda Rahming- Mizpah Baptist Church- Nicoll’s Town, Rev. T. G. Morrison & The Zion Baptist Church East & Shirley Streets Family, Rev. Dr. Anthony Sampson- Zion South Beach Baptist Church Family, The Mennonite Mission Family- North Andros, Bishop Dr. Samuel Fowler & Pastor Coralee Fowler – New Mt. Sinai Ministries International- Mastic Point, Andros, Rev. Freddie & Rev. Viola Barr – The New National Church of God Family (Mastic Point, Andros), Rev. Andre Darville- Wesley Methodist Church- Staniard Creek, Rev. Earl & Linda Pinder & Family, Rev. Kenris Carey & Family, Rev. Jennifer Roberts & The Church of God of Prophecy Family- Berry Islands, Rev. Fr. Don L. Haynes & The St. Bartholomew’s Anglican Church Family- Berry Islands, Rev. Kathleen Butler & The Revival Time Church Family- Berry Islands, Rev. Irene Charlton & Family, Rev. Mark & Minister Emma Scott & Family, Apostle Dr. Dorinda Dean & Family, Rev. Christopher & Evangelist Olive King & Family, The Family of the Late Bishop Samuel R. Greene & The Zion United Convention North/Central Andros District

Other Relatives & Friends:

The Management and staff of Melissa’s Place, Wildwood Florida, Bishop Doris Tinker & Family (Mastic Point, Andros), Deacon Stephen & Deaconess Hyacinth Hanna, Charmaine Lubin, Samantha & Columbo Munnings, Suzanne Porter, Lucreatia (Daryl) Rolle, Valentino & Renford Munroe, China Johnson & Family, Norma Woodside & Family, Claretta Duncombe & Family, Benry & Diane Smith & Family, Ocelia Stuart-Williams & Family, Brenda Davis & Family, Mrs. Louise Gibson Martin & Family, Sis. Linda Miller, Sis. Marlene Zook, Bro. Roland & Sis. Leanne Sensening & Family, Bro. Lamar & Sis. Eileen Garman & Family, Dawn & Gloria Graybill (Pennsylvania U.S.A), Telzena Coakley & Family, Cynthia Newton & Family, Juliette Gaitor & Family, Elizabeth Evans & Family (Love Hill, Andros), Nurse Pandora Evans & Family, Nurse Albertha Edgecombe & Family, Dr. Lambo & Family, Ashley Taylor & Family, Sheena Johnson & Family, Pearline Duncombe Rolle & Family, Clement Williams & Family, Betty Antonio & Family, Ryan Antonio & Family, Crystal Wilson-Simmons & Family, Joyce Malone & Family, Annamae Duncombe Strachan & Family, Anatol Young & Family, Missionary Monica Sweeting & Family, Darlene Cash & Family, Joseph Woodside Jr. & Family, Mrs. Blooming Mackey & Family (Bowen Sound, Andros), Valderine Davis & Family, Rosenell Dean & Family, Gertrude Riley & Family, Dorothy Noel & Family, Elizabeth Saunders & Family (Mastic Point, Andros), Richard Riley & Family, Evangelist Angela Jones & Family, The Children of the late Nurse Cecelia Rosalinda Dorsette, Willette Rolle& Family, Zell Pinder & Family (Mayaguana), Dorothy Rolle & Family (Berry Islands), Susan Miller & Family, Aniceto Abad & Family (Santiago, Cuba), Deon Williams & Family (Inagua), Lennie & Marsha McDonald & Family, Neketha Scott Miller & Family, Lise-Mae Dolce & Family, Rickesiha Coleby Richardson & Family, Ryan & Collette Moree & Family, Shanika Riley Powell & Family, Courtney Alexander Forbes Sr. & Family, Tammy Ellis Elliott & Family, Deaconess Sislyn Farrington & Family, Deaconess Dorrie Oliver & Family, Robert & Missionary Rochelle Azard & Family, Elder Alpheus Sampson & Family, Mrs. Edith Marshall & Family, Delores Lightbourne & Family, Deacon Dirk & Lay Minister Ronette McAulay & Family- Berry Islands, Minister Hiram & Clarice Fernander, (Berry Islands), Jeffrica Adderley & Family, Shyvette McCoy & Family, Latoya Watson & Family, Judy Knowles & Family, Brookley Carey- Saunders & Family, Jestina Sweeting & Family, Monalisa Aranha & Family, Chief Councillor Elicson Brennen & Family (Berry Islands District) Deputy Chief Councillor Tracy Dean & Family (Berry Islands District), The Children of the Late Rev. Enoch & Rev. Jenneth Marshall, Esther Woodside & Family, The Children of the Late Thomas & Thelma Porter, Wilfred & Paulette Johnson, Mias & Helen Johnson, Timothy Johnson & Family, Adline Wallace & Family, Jennifer Lee & Family, Granville & Shirley Brown & Family, Alma Scott & Family, Una Sweeting & Family, President Stephen McPhee & Executive Officers & Member of The Bahamas Educator’s Managerial Union (B.E.M.U), Alesa Evans & Family, Elizabeth Colebrooke & Family, Tornique Newton & Family, Natasha Evans & Family, Ginger Hepburn & Family, Theresa Walkes & Family, Leotha Riley & Family, The Family of the Late James & Calesta Balfour, The Family of the Late Grace Whymms, Minister Idamae Nesbitt & Family, Kimberley Rolle & Family, Chardell Brown Gibson & Family, Central Andros High School Class of 1993, Aldena Minus & Family, Paula Reid Hilliman & Family, Dennis & Loretta Kemp & Family, Staniard Creek Primary School Family, The North Andros Packing House Family, Bahamar Security Family, The Professional Village Suite Family, Strachan’s Auto Family, Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Smith’s & Associates Family, Director Brenda Colebrooke, The following Family Island Administrator’s : Joseph Ferguson, Cindy Gay, Lashanta Greenslade, Keffieanne Ferguson, Lauretta Marshall, Ernestine Fernander, Elizabeth Collie, Shandrose Thompson, Carletta Culmer- Turnquest, Debra Moxey Rolle, Lynton Pinder, Dale Gelin, Millie Dawkins, Kathy Smith, Brandford McKenzie, Arimentha Newman, Margaret Symonette, Mrs. Jennifer Johnson- Post Mistress General, Mrs. Choral Bastian & Family, Mrs. Cheryl Kemp & Family & The entire Staniard Creek, Blanket Sound, Stafford Creek, Mastic Point & Berry Islands Communities.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-6:00 p.m. on Friday & on Saturday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until service time.