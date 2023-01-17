Mambas, Rebels win in NPBA action

The Tucker Boys Mambas got their first win of the season, prevailing 58-57 over the TMT Giants, in New Providence Basketball Association (NPBA) Division I action on Saturday night at the A.F. Adderley Gymnasium. The Rebels division two easily took care of the RC Liquors Eagles, 76-60.

The win gives the fifth place Mambas a 1-5 win/loss record on the season in the Vince Ferguson Division of the NPBA Division I. That division has five teams. The Giants are in fourth place in that division with a 2-3 record. The Rebels now have a 3-4 record and sit in fourth in division two. The Eagles record is now 3-3 and they are in fifth position in division two.

The Mambas-Giants game had twelve lead changes and eight ties. The Giants held the lead for most of the game but relinquished it with 32 seconds remaining. Two clutch free throws by James Rolle gave the Mambas the lead at 58-57, and they held on for the one-point win.

With 0.4 seconds remaining, the Mambas’ Leon Bain fouled D’Angelo Mackey who was in the act of shooting a three-point shot. Mackey had a chance to tie the game or even win it, but he was unable to do either as all three attempts missed and the Mambas held on for the win.

Head Coach for the Mambas Jason Tucker said he was just telling his team to keep their composure.

“We were just trying to keep our composure and stick to the game plan. The games will have ups and downs but we have to be composed and stick to our game plan. We had some breakdowns in our defense tonight but we were able to come out with a win,” Tucker said.

The Mambas were led by Bain who had a game-high 18 points on 5-for-25 shooting from the field. He was perfect from the charity stripe as he made all four attempts including the go-ahead free throws. His teammates Jaden Stubbs and Clayton Tucker each had 12 points in the win.

Randy Miller led the Giants with 16 points and 14 rebounds in 32 minutes on the floor. He was 7-for-12 from the field.

In division two play, the Rebels wasted no time in asserting their dominance in the game as they jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead in the first quarter. They took a 23-12 lead at the end of the first quarter. They never looked back as they never trailed in the game.

Head Coach for the Rebels Bob Hudson said he was happy with his team’s effort.

“It was a solid game for us. We got back some players from injury but we were missing some starters. Overall, I was happy with the guys. It’s my first year with the division two team and we have some young players,” Hudson said.

The Rebels had three players scoring in double figures with Giano Fowler leading the way for them with a game-high 20 points. Kriston Munroe and Marcian Pickstock both chipped in with 16 points. Munroe had 11 rebounds to complete a double-double.

Alexio Frances had a team-high 16 points for the Eagles.

It was a horrid shooting night for the Eagles as they shot 25.6 percent from the field. The Rebels made 24 free throws while the Eagles struggled from the charity stripe as they shot 45.9 percent from there.

NPBA action continues tonight with division one action when the University of The Bahamas Mingoes (2-4) take on the Discount Distributors Liquors Rockets (6-0). That game will commence at 8 o’ clock.