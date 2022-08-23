HomeNews

Man, 20, charged with murder of Omar Davis Jr.

Omar Davis Jr.

Police on Monday charged Normand Toussaint, 20, with the August 15 murder of his friend Omar Davis Jr.

The 21-year-old’s body was found in a garbage bag in the trunk of a Honda Fit that was parked near bushes on East Avenue in Centreville.

Police believe that Davis was killed elsewhere and moved to a second location.

Toussaint did not show any emotion when he made his initial court appearance before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

By contrast, Davis’ relatives could not conceal their grief.

Toussaint, who is represented by Patrick Mackey, was not required to enter a plea to the charge.

He was remanded to prison because the magistrate lacks the jurisdiction to consider bail for murder.

Toussaint will remain in custody unless he’s granted bail in the Supreme Court.

His next court appearance in the Magistrates’ Court is on December 27.

At that time, prosecutors are expected to present a voluntary bill of indictment that will fast-track the case to the Supreme Court for trial.

