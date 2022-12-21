News

Man, 23, sentenced to two years for firearms offenses

Photo of The Nassau Guardian The Nassau Guardian Send an email December 21, 2022
324 1 minute read

A 23-year-old man has been sentenced to two years’ imprisonment for firearms offenses after police found a loaded pistol during a vehicle stop.

Delbert Bonimy was scheduled to put on a defense to charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition when he appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney yesterday.

Instead, Bonimy changed his pleas to guilty after consulting his lawyer Philip Hilton.

On December 27, 2020, the crew of Predator 4 stopped the Nissan Note that Bonimy was driving at the junction of East Street and Sapodilla Avenue.

While searching the car, they found a 9mm pistol with nine rounds of ammunition wrapped in a jacket on the front passenger seat.

Upon his arrest, Bonimy told the officers that he took the gun after he saw another man hide it in his neighborhood.

In mitigation, Hilton told the court that Bonimy had three children who depended on him for their “livelihood and survival”.

Hilton said the fisherman had learned the error of his ways. He urged the magistrate to be merciful since this was Bonimy’s first conviction.

McKinney noted that guilty pleas usually resulted in discounted sentences. However, he said that Bonimy was not entitled to a reduction in sentence since he went through a trial.

McKinney sentenced Bonimy to two years for the gun and nine months for the ammunition.

The sentences will be served at the same time.

Mckinney advised Bonimy of his right to appeal the sentence.

Photo of The Nassau Guardian The Nassau Guardian Send an email December 21, 2022
324 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of The Nassau Guardian

The Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

SBF “anxious” to leave Bahamas

December 21, 2022

It’s a go for extradition

December 21, 2022

Sands: New year could see historic visitor arrivals

December 21, 2022

PM says GB will see major developments in the first quarter of 2023 

December 21, 2022
Back to top button