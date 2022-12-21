Man, 23, sentenced to two years for firearms offenses

A 23-year-old man has been sentenced to two years’ imprisonment for firearms offenses after police found a loaded pistol during a vehicle stop.

Delbert Bonimy was scheduled to put on a defense to charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition when he appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney yesterday.

Instead, Bonimy changed his pleas to guilty after consulting his lawyer Philip Hilton.

On December 27, 2020, the crew of Predator 4 stopped the Nissan Note that Bonimy was driving at the junction of East Street and Sapodilla Avenue.

While searching the car, they found a 9mm pistol with nine rounds of ammunition wrapped in a jacket on the front passenger seat.

Upon his arrest, Bonimy told the officers that he took the gun after he saw another man hide it in his neighborhood.

In mitigation, Hilton told the court that Bonimy had three children who depended on him for their “livelihood and survival”.

Hilton said the fisherman had learned the error of his ways. He urged the magistrate to be merciful since this was Bonimy’s first conviction.

McKinney noted that guilty pleas usually resulted in discounted sentences. However, he said that Bonimy was not entitled to a reduction in sentence since he went through a trial.

McKinney sentenced Bonimy to two years for the gun and nine months for the ammunition.

The sentences will be served at the same time.

Mckinney advised Bonimy of his right to appeal the sentence.