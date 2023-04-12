Man, 35, expected to be charged with sexual assault of girl

A 35-year-old man is expected to be charged in relation to unlawful sexual intercourse with a 12-year-old girl, police said yesterday.

Police said officers from the Criminal Investigation Department on New Providence arrested the Sandilands Village man.

The incident reportedly occurred at Eastern Estates Park on Thursday.

The girl was playing when she was approached by an unknown male who sexually assaulted her, police reported.

Police said the Department of Public Prosecutions was perusing the file.