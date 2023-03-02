News

Man, 58, remains a suspect in death threats against PM

Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander during a press conference held at police headquarters yesterday. DANTE CARRER

Police said the 58-year-old man they arrested in connection with death threats against Prime Minister Philip Davis was released without charge, but he is still a suspect in the matter.

“He was questioned and released pending (further investigation),” Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said yesterday.

When asked if the man was still considered a suspect, he said, “That matter is still very much active. Yes, at this time, we are just dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s.”

On February 3, the Office of the Prime Minister received two anonymous death threats via two phone calls about 15 minutes apart, police said.

The man was taken into custody days later.

On February 18, police reported that a death threat against the prime minister was called into Central Police Station.

“There were two different matters,” said Fernander.

“Yes, the first matter you referred to we had a 58-year-old man in custody. The second matter, we have a 20-year-old who is presently before the court with respect to that. The first matter is very much active.”

