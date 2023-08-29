Man, 66, granted bail in attempted murder case

A senior citizen accused of shooting his girlfriend during a domestic dispute was on Monday granted $20,000 bail at an emergency hearing.

Jeffrey Sherman, 66, faces two counts of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life in relation to a shooting that allegedly took place on August 24.

Prosecutors allege that Sherman, while armed with a shotgun, wounded Bridgette Ingraham in both arms during an argument at her home in Pinewood Gardens.

Sherman is charged with attempting to murder Ingraham and her son, Sean Pugh, who was not injured in the shooting.

Sherman is also accused of endangering the lives of Ingraham and Pugh.

He was not required to plead to the charges when he appeared before Magistrate Raquel Whyms.

She remanded him to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until October 31.

However, Sherman’s lawyer, Bjorn Ferguson, appeared before Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson for an emergency bail application.

Defendants qualify for emergency bail if they are elderly, children, sick or if there is no objection from the prosecution.

As a condition of Sherman’s bail, he has to report to the Carmichael Road Police Station on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays before 6 p.m. He was also ordered to have no contact with the complainant and witnesses in the case.