Man accused of abusing 3-year-old daughter

A 26-year-old father has been accused of sexually abusing his three-year-old daughter.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt, charged with incest, indecent assault and child cruelty.

The crimes allegedly took place between February 24 and 26.

The father was not required to enter pleas to the charges and he was denied bail.

When the magistrate asked him if he had a lawyer, he claimed that he had not been advised of his right to counsel.

The man also claimed that, prior to his court appearance, he did not know what crimes he was accused of.

The father will return to court on July 26 for the presentation of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Meanwhile, a 29-year-old man appeared before Magistrate Kendra Kelly accused of inappropriate contact with his 13-year-old niece.

Prosecutors allege that the man indecently touched the teenager between the end of February 2022 and the beginning of March 2022.

He is accused of indecently assaulting the same girl on March 16.

Additionally, the man is accused of procuring the teenager with the intention of having unlawful sexual intercourse with her on March 19.

The man pleaded not guilty and was remanded to prison until Friday for a bail hearing.

The prosecutor, Sergeant 260 Vernon Pyfrom, said the man had pending charges of a similar nature.