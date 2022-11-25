News

Man accused of attempted murder

A 21-year-old man has been remanded to prison over claims that he stabbed a man who was giving him a ride.

Perry Johnson appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt charged with the November 19 attempted murder of Toriano Wallace.

Johnson didn’t have to enter a plea to the charge.

Bail was refused since the magistrate lacks the jurisdiction to consider bail for the offense.

Johnson is next due to appear in court on February 15, 2023 to receive a voluntary bill of indictment.

He will remain in custody unless he’s granted bail by a Supreme Court judge.

Johnson is represented by Calvin Seymour.

