Man accused of buying teen for sex could get plea deal

The trial of a man accused of human trafficking could end in a plea deal next month.

In light of the ongoing negotiations, Jamalaya Roberts’ lawyer, Nathan Smith, did not cross-examine his accuser when she took the witness stand yesterday to continue her testimony before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

Roberts also faces charges of child pornography.

The 17-year-old girl testified how Roberts paid to have sex with her on two occasions after a woman she believed to be her friend’s aunt forced her into prostitution in March of last year.

The “aunt”, Shimeka Rolle, took a plea deal after spending nine months and three days on remand. The plea agreement required Rolle to testify for the prosecution and to give police details of the men who patronized her sex ring.

Rolle was also placed on probation for three years.

The teenager gave graphic details on Monday about how Rolle exploited her and her friend for financial gain. Rolle did not give the girls any money, but she bought them food.

The teen recalled how her friend told Rolle that her period was starting, and Rolle said, “This can’t happen,” before she made her friend take three pills to halt her menstrual cycle.

The teen said that Rolle sold her to Roberts and other men. She said Roberts showed her an ID after she told him Jamalaya didn’t sound like a boy’s name.

One of Roberts’ friends, Elkino Johnson, also testified on Monday. He recalled how an “elderly, heavy-set” woman brought two girls to his apartment.

He said Roberts was there as well, and added that one of the girls gave him a “heads-up”.

According to Johnson, the heavy-set woman asked him if he had any funds for her. He said he called Roberts, who promised to “handle it”.

Johnson said Roberts told him the woman came to his job at Commonwealth Bank on Prince Charles Drive and he paid her.

Attorneys Eucal Bonaby and Samantha Miah are prosecuting.