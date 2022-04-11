News

Man accused of flashing woman at Arawak Cay

Photo of Artesia Davis Artesia Davis Send an email 3 hours ago
195

A 45-year-old man accused of indecently exposing himself to a woman at Arawak Cay was on Friday remanded to prison for a psychiatric evaluation.

Prosecutors allege that Billy Dee Butler flashed the woman on April 6.

When Butler appeared before Magistrate Shaka Serville for an arraignment, the magistrate did not think he was competent to enter aplea.

As a result, Serville remanded Butler to the Bahamas Department of Corrections for two weeks and ordered that psychiatrists from the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre determine his fitness to plead.

