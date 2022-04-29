Man accused of having an assault rifle

A man accused of having an assault rifle with a capacity of 200 rounds was yesterday remanded to prison until a bail hearing.

Orales Jerimere, 39, of Sequoia Street, was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, a black Del-ton Inc 5.56mm caller assault rifle and possession of 14 live rounds of .223 ammunition.

Jerimere is also accused of drug possession with intent to supply.

The charges stem from Jerimere’s arrest on April 25.

Police allegedly heard gunshots in the Pinewood Gardens area around 11 p.m. Soon after, they saw a speeding truck, which they pursued.

After police officers stopped the vehicle, they allegedly recovered the assault rifle. They took Jerimere to his home where they allegedly found 33 pounds of marijuana inside a suitcase.

Jerimere, who is represented by Ian Cargill, denied the accusations at his arraignment before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans. She will hold a bail hearing on Monday, May 2.