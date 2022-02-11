Man accused of importing firearms denied bail

A man accused of importing firearms into the country remains in custody after a magistrate denied him bail on Thursday.

Larry Burrows, 36, was arrested on December 16, 2021 after he was returned to The Bahamas with the assistance of US authorities.

Prosecutors allege that Burrows fled to Florida in 2018 to avoid arrest.

Bahamian authorities in September 2021 sought help from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in locating Burrows. It was discovered that Burrows was living in the US illegally.

Burrows is accused of conspiring with others to import 16 firearms of various caliber into the country between November 2017 to September 2020.

Prosecuting attorney Samantha Miah objected to bail on the grounds that Burrows was a flight risk.

She argued that Burrows “absconded” after local authorities issued a wanted poster for him in 2018.

Miah said US authorities located Burrows for Bahamian officials and he was “brought back against his will”.

On the other hand, attorney Stanley Rolle submitted that Burrows was a proper candidate for bail.

He said Burrows had no pending matters or convictions and did not have gang affiliations.

Rolle said that Burrows was presumed innocent and the court could impose conditions to ensure that he appeared for trial.

Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt agreed with the prosecution’s contention that Burrows is a flight risk and denied bail.

However, she advised Burrows of his right to appeal her decision.