News

Man accused of importing firearms denied bail

Photo of Artesia Davis Artesia Davis Send an email 4 hours ago
191 1 minute read
The Magistrate's court complex on South Street. TORRELL GLINTON

A man accused of importing firearms into the country remains in custody after a magistrate denied him bail on Thursday.

Larry Burrows, 36, was arrested on December 16, 2021 after he was returned to The Bahamas with the assistance of US authorities.

Prosecutors allege that Burrows fled to Florida in 2018 to avoid arrest.

Bahamian authorities in September 2021 sought help from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in locating Burrows. It was discovered that Burrows was living in the US illegally.

Burrows is accused of conspiring with others to import 16 firearms of various caliber into the country between November 2017 to September 2020.

Prosecuting attorney Samantha Miah objected to bail on the grounds that Burrows was a flight risk.

She argued that Burrows “absconded” after local authorities issued a wanted poster for him in 2018.

Miah said US authorities located Burrows for Bahamian officials and he was “brought back against his will”.

On the other hand, attorney Stanley Rolle submitted that Burrows was a proper candidate for bail.

He said Burrows had no pending matters or convictions and did not have gang affiliations.

Rolle said that Burrows was presumed innocent and the court could impose conditions to ensure that he appeared for trial.

Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt agreed with the prosecution’s contention that Burrows is a flight risk and denied bail.

However, she advised Burrows of his right to appeal her decision.

Photo of Artesia Davis Artesia Davis Send an email 4 hours ago
191 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Artesia Davis

Artesia Davis

Artesia primarily covers court stories, but she also writes extensively about crime.

Related Articles

Photo of Former DPM defends handling of storm debris

Former DPM defends handling of storm debris

4 hours ago
Photo of PM tells new police recruits to be fair, honest and exercise restraint

PM tells new police recruits to be fair, honest and exercise restraint

4 hours ago
Photo of Wilchcombe: MP salary increases not on the table

Wilchcombe: MP salary increases not on the table

4 hours ago
Photo of 13-day-old baby dies of COVID-19

13-day-old baby dies of COVID-19

4 hours ago
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker