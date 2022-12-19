Man accused of Long Island double murder granted bail

A man accused of a double murder that rocked Long Island was on Friday granted $9,900 bail.

As a condition of his bail, Nathan Harding must remain on New Providence and sign in at a police station on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Harding applied for bail after prosecutors were unable to bring him to trial within three years.

Harding’s trial is set to begin in August 2023, more than three years after he allegedly committed the crimes.

Prosecutors say Harding kidnapped Jane Harding, 62, and her daughter Melissa Hui, 34, before he raped and murdered them at a beach on Long Island.

The pair was reported missing after Hui didn’t show up to her job at a gas station on the island on February 25, 2020. A search party found their bodies buried in a shallow grave on the beach.

Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson said she had hoped that the matter could be tried within a year. However, prosecutors could not begin the case after multiple attempts because scientific reports were still outstanding.

Grant-Thompson urged the prosecution to get its act together before the next trial date.

Bjorn Ferguson represents Harding.