Man accused of molesting stepdaughter 

A 39-year-old man accused of molesting his 15-year-old stepdaughter after spiking her drink with alcohol was on Friday denied bail.

The man’s name and address are being withheld from publication to avoid identifying his alleged victim.

He is charged with unlawful sexual intercourse with a dependent for the alleged molestation and cruelty to children for giving a minor an intoxicating drink.

The incidents allegedly happened on September 9.

The accused, who was represented by Barry Sawyer, didn’t have to enter pleas to the charges when he appeared before Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain.

Bail was denied and the matter was adjourned to November 7 for the presentation of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Sergeant Deon Barr was the prosecutor.

